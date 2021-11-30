Vijayasai Reddy raises AP floods issues in Rajya Sabha, appeals for Rs. 1000 crore assistance

YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy has appealed to the central government to support the state of Andhra Pradesh by releasing Rs 1,000 crore under emergency relief in view of this dire situation of heavy rainfall and floods. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday raised the issue of recent floods in Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha Zero Hour and appealed to the Centre for immediate relief.



He said Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts have been hit by unprecedented floods due to extraordinary rains in the southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts between November 16 and 18. It is known that Roads, bridges, railway tracks, power lines, and poles were washed away in the flood, some reservoirs were severely damaged by the floods, thousands of acres of cropland ready for harvest were washed away in the floodwaters. About 85 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops were destroyed.

According to preliminary estimates, crop and property damage was estimated at Rs 6,054 crore. The state government has launched large-scale relief and rehabilitation programs in the flood-hit districts. The state government has launched war-based relief operations to help the flood victims. Vijayasai Reddy appealed to the central government to immediately announce immediate assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to the state to get out of the crisis.