Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 9 February 2022
Live Updates today on 9 February 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 9 Feb 2022 6:39 AM GMT
In a surprising incident, a fisherman who went fishing at the coast in Narasapuram of West Godavari district has caught a fish weighing 18 kg. It was put up for sale on Monday at the Antarvedi port in East Godavari district and was purchased by Narsapur-based businessman Srinivasa Rao for Rs 1.50 lakh. However, he later sold the fish to a fish export centre in Kolkata, which fetches Rs. 2 lakh. These giant fishes will be then exported to China.Read more
- 9 Feb 2022 6:35 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in the annual festival of Sri Sarada Peetham. Against this backdrop, the huge security was set up in the city during the arrival of the CM. The security personnel also conducted a trial run with the convoy from Visakhapatnam Airport to Sarda Peetha on Tuesday evening. The annual festivals of Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam are in full swing.Read more