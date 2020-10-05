Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 5 October 2020

Live Updates Today 5 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 4 October Telangana reports 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to nearly two lakh, while 10 more deaths pushes toll to 1,163: Government bulletin



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 4 October Andhra Pradesh reported 6,242 new COVID19 cases, 7,084 recoveries & 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,19,256, including 6,58,875 recoveries, 54,400 active cases & 5,981 deaths.



Coronavirus in India as on 4 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases & 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:07 AM and will set at 6:01 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 5 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 135 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 5 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 82 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 5 (17 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:07 AM; Dhuhr: 12:05 PM; Asr: 3:27 PM; Maghrib: 6:02 PM; Isha: 7:14 PM



