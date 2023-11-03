Live
Just In
Maa Oori Polimera 2 Twitter Review
Maa Oori Polimera 2 Twitter Review: Discover the latest buzz and reactions on Maa Oori Polimera 2, the highly anticipated sequel. Read insightful Twitter reviews, reactions, and fan comments to gauge the movie's impact, all in one place. Stay updated with real-time social media feedback on Maa Oori Polimera 2!
Live Updates
- 3 Nov 2023 9:24 AM GMT
#Polimera2— Tarunmegastar150 (@TarunPenArtist) November 3, 2023
Dinemma em twists ra.. Mind-blowing,
Excellent screenplay & Amazing Twists..
Climax episode 💥...
Waiting for #polimera3
Must watch film in thetares
One of the best thriller film series of Telugu cinema💥🙏🎉#BlockbusterPolimera2#MaaOoriPolimera2
- 3 Nov 2023 8:46 AM GMT
#Polimera2— 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐢 ⭐ (@Rebel_Muthyam) November 3, 2023
Choodandi Ayya 🥵🔥🔥🔥🤙
Chala baagundi 🤯
Screenplay Direction on point 👌👌
Note: #Polimera 1 chusake part 2 choodandi Direct ga chooste Meeku Nachakapovachu 🥰🥰
Encourage cheyandi Ilanti contents ni #Prabhas#SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22 #SalaarComingBloodySoon pic.twitter.com/aF1vBVbAtd
- 3 Nov 2023 8:31 AM GMT
#Polimera2 #Polimera2Review— THE REVIEWSBLOGER (@Reviews_bloger2) November 3, 2023
Debba meedha debba prathi scene climax laa undhi endhuku polimera 2 choodali antey okkaetey reasons thrillayyi sastharu endhuku polimera3 future lo choodali antry 2 key mind poyi sasthavu khanaka gunde gattidhi ayithey 3 choosthavu mad antehy 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/FBomS4lbV7
- 3 Nov 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Screenplay 🔥🔥— Pavan Prabhas🔥 (@PavanSm31368965) November 3, 2023
Twist laki mind potundi loplala🥵🔥
Connections itey peak🥵#Polimera2 pic.twitter.com/CPSV1d3PJt
- 3 Nov 2023 6:48 AM GMT
Good 1st half— Naveen Krishnamraju (@NaveenKRaju22) November 3, 2023
Connecting the scenes of part 1 #Polimera2 https://t.co/e3gaqacjez
- 3 Nov 2023 6:36 AM GMT
Watched the movie looking at the comments, the movie is really worth the hype !! Thoroughly enjoyed watching this#Polimera2 pic.twitter.com/BPRTV87oFP— Anshika🍁 (@doreman_teri) November 3, 2023
- 3 Nov 2023 6:18 AM GMT
#Polimera2 Team at Sandhya 70 MM RTC X Roads pic.twitter.com/3YmpetZBN3— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) November 3, 2023
- 3 Nov 2023 5:53 AM GMT
Recent Times ilanti Horror Movie leka Chala Wait chesama Ayya 🥵🥵Finally 🤌🔥— Sravya Srinu (@Srinu_199) November 3, 2023
Chala bagundi movie 🔥#Polimera2
- 3 Nov 2023 5:50 AM GMT
Ee year Best movie virupakasha tarwatha 2nd best movie— Prince Anil™ (@PrinceAnil_24) November 3, 2023
Good second half -3/5 👌👌#Polimera2 https://t.co/sbYCSd16M1
- 3 Nov 2023 5:47 AM GMT
The scenes with director Karuna Kumar and Satyam Rajesh in the first half and the one involving deadly snakes in the second are particularly heart-stopping in #Polimera2— Be Crazy (@CrazyG99288) November 3, 2023