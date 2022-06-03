Major movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Adivi sesh Film starts off on a RECORD note
Adivi Sesh has been winning hearts across the nation with his performance in the film 'Major'. The actor, who has been touring key cities in the country for special screenings of the film, had audiences in tears, and has been received standing ovations for his sensitive and impactful performance in the film that pays tribute to one of the country's greatest heroes.
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2022 5:51 AM GMT
Major is a good movie a know story but told in a very interesting way sandeep ur way of thinking is awesome there is no adivi Sesh in movie only sandeep he has done in a fabulous way the way director portrayed his character to help when they are in need #MajorTheFilm #Major— venky (@venkyzz3) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 5:51 AM GMT
2nd half at its peak.— Sandeep (@isundeep0) June 3, 2022
Every Indian must watch this one.
🔥🙏
Mine :- 9/10#MajorTheFilm
- 3 Jun 2022 5:50 AM GMT
#MajorTheFilm super Hit Movie🔥🔥🔥🔥— B Raj v R (@BRajvR1) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Blockbuster Go get all the love #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/x242W9X8LT— Amai K (@amairak88867642) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 5:44 AM GMT
#MajorTheFilm - It’s a MASTERPIECE ❤️🔥— DPVEU (@dpveu_official) June 3, 2022
Don’t Miss it. Experience the EMOTION OF #MAJOR on BIG SCREENS 😊❤️🔥🙏
Congratulations to the entire team! 👏🏻
Kudos to @AdiviSesh & Superstar @urstrulyMahesh for bringing out this Amazing Film ❤️
- 3 Jun 2022 5:42 AM GMT
#Major is just brilliant ❤️congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm @AdiviSesh @SashiTikka @SricharanPakala @prakashraaj @anuragmayreddy@SharathWhat @abburiravi— ఫణి (@phaniteja246) June 3, 2022
A proud presentation from @GMBents @urstrulyMahesh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/78u0Z1dOMu
- 3 Jun 2022 5:41 AM GMT
#Major Response 👌🏻 Standing ovations and applauses everywhere ..must watch for every Indian 🙏🏼 Hearing great reports about top notch technical work & screenplay— Aria (@reddy_aria) June 3, 2022
Congrats @AdiviSesh & @urstrulyMahesh ❤️#MajorTheFilm
- 3 Jun 2022 5:41 AM GMT
Indian Cinema Again From Tollywood.. #MajorTheFilm— Mudra369dotcom (@mudra369dotcom) June 3, 2022
Telugu Review: https://t.co/4pSrHRkEWr pic.twitter.com/gnLSPPKphu
- 3 Jun 2022 5:39 AM GMT
#MajorTheFilm starts off on a RECORD note 🔥— AR Entertainments (@ARentTelugu) June 3, 2022
For the FIRST TIME EVER IN INDIAN CINEMA, 88 Premiere shows SOLD OUT 💥
This is the start of something Huge 🔥
Bharat Mata Ki Jai 💪#Major 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0imqkttCnJ