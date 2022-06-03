Major Twitter Review: Adivi sesh Film which is getting nationwide applause
After the preview of Adavi Sesh's Major in a few important cities, the expectations of the film reached the sky. After the successful promotions, the film hit the screens today.
After the preview of Adavi Sesh's Major in a few important cities, the expectations of the film reached the sky. After the successful promotions, the film hit the screens today. The film has received the positive talk worldwide at the ticket windows, and this film is competing at the box office with Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan's Vikram at the box office.
Major is a patriotic film and is based on the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film has recorded good advance bookings and openings in the Telugu states. Moreover, the support of Mahesh Babu, who produces this patriotic film, is a major asset. As per the trade reports, the film is expected to collect anywhere between 15 crores to 20 crores on its opening day at the box office. The film's fate will depend on the reviews and positive word of mouth.
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2022 7:22 AM GMT
'Sandeep has fought till his last breath & beyond. He continues to motivate all of us'— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 3, 2022
Mr. Unnikrishnan at the special premieres in Hyderabad.#MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳@AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #SobhitaD @SashiTikka @urstrulyMahesh @SonyPicsIndia @GMBents @AplusSMovies pic.twitter.com/hkuvnNtAEZ
- 3 Jun 2022 7:14 AM GMT
Don't miss the #Major in Theatres🥹— #Major🧎 (@VD_4005) June 3, 2022
Bro @AdiviSesh as #SandeepUnnikrishnan 🧎❤️🫡@urstrulyMahesh
Thanks for producing the #MajorTheFilm anna❤️
- 3 Jun 2022 7:11 AM GMT
First time in my life I've seen every one in the theatre clapping at the end of the movie, I can't really put the feeling I've experienced into words, I really loved the movie #MajorTheFilm @AdiviSesh I loved his acting so much!!!— 🍦 (@chitchat59) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 7:10 AM GMT
#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan Salute sir ❤️🙌#MajorTheFilm deserves Industry Hit❤️🔥💥@AdiviSesh anna Cutout at Nataraj Theatre (Bhimavaram)❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MKNhFklvCQ— 🔥[email protected]_d😎rlíng🔥ᴬᵈᶦᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ🏹 (@Mani_darling143) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 7:04 AM GMT
Done with #MajorTheFilm superb must watch 👌👌👌 @AdiviSesh is brilliant 👏 👌bgm and visuals are topnotch🔥🔥🔥 if you like patriotic movies don't miss it 👍#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan 🙏🙏♥️♥️— sanjay (@sanjayboni) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 7:04 AM GMT
Another pride of Telugu Cinema #MajorTheFilm well made and all the you deserved the best film making @AdiviSesh special thanks to dearest @urstrulyMahesh anna pic.twitter.com/X9QxWEWsqv— Dharmatheja (B+ Blood group) (@dharmathejaMV) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT
Just completed 1st half— Nanda Kishore Reddy Karri (@karri_nanda) June 3, 2022
Excited for 2nd half#MajorTheFilm #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan #MajorOnJune3rd @GMBents @urstrulyMahesh @AdiviSesh pic.twitter.com/zxmVw8UOL5