National Technology Day 2023 Live Updates: Technology transforming industries

National Technology Day 2023 Live Updates: National Technology Day 2023 will be an important occasion to celebrate India's achievements in the field of technology and inspire the younger generation to continue the legacy of innovation and progress. The day aims to encourage and inspire young students and aspiring technologists to pursue careers in technology and contribute to the country's progress and development.





The Hans India reached out to several industry leaders to know their view on the role of technology in various sectors. We have witnessed how technology has played a pivotal role and revolutionised every field like education, finance, gaming, marketing, sales, HR and more.

Dr Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO of Quick Heal Technologies

On account of National Technology Day, we must acknowledge the transformative power of technology. At Quick Heal, we are committed to harnessing this power to create a safer digital world through innovative solutions built on the most advanced technology stack, with AI at its core. Our goal is to empower individuals, organizations and nations to thrive in an interconnected world by providing them with the solutions they need to stay cybersafe.

Parag Khurana, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks India

On this National Technology Day, we recognize the immense value that technology brings to businesses and individuals alike. From cloud computing to artificial intelligence, we are witnessing a technological revolution that is changing the way we live and work. However, as with any innovation, there are also risks and challenges to be addressed, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity is a complex and ever-evolving field, and we need to constantly stay up-to-date with the latest security trends and best practices.

He added, "Let us continue to embrace technology while prioritizing security and privacy. We encourage businesses and individuals to be proactive about their cybersecurity posture and to partner with trusted experts who can help them navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. By working together, we can harness the full potential of technology to create a safer, more secure world"

Nishant Behl, Founder, Expand My Business (ExMyB)

As we witness the growing tech prowess of India, it is clear that our country has the potential to become a global tech hub and innovation powerhouse. The role of technology in building 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' cannot be overstated, as it is critical to unlocking the full potential of our nation's entrepreneurial spirit. India's growing focus on creating digital public goods reflects our commitment to using technology to improve the lives of all citizens. We must continue harnessing technology's power to drive positive change and build a better future for all.

As we look to the future, it is evident that technology will continue to touch every aspect of our lives. It is an enabler of business and a catalyst for progress, driving innovation and transforming industries across the globe. However, with great power comes great responsibility. We must build responsible technology that reflects our values and upholds ethical principles. At Expand My Business, we remain committed to advancing technology responsibly and sustainably to create a brighter future for all.