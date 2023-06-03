Live
Odisha Train Accident Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit accident site in short while
At least 233 people have died and over 900 injured in a tragic rail accident involving Coromandel Express and the SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express on Friday night, in one of the worst train accidents in India in last decade. Multiple agencies are still trying to rescue the passengers from the mangled train coaches.
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2023 6:29 AM GMT
Aghast at the horrific train collision that killed 233 passengers and left many more wounded— KTR (@KTRBRS) June 3, 2023
My heartfelt condolences & prayers to all the families of the passengers who lost their loved ones and those affected 🙏
What happened to the Anti Collision Devices ? This is indeed a…
- 3 Jun 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Odisha train accident: IAF positions 17 helicopters for relief and rescue ops
17 helicopters have been positioned for relief and rescue operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The operations are being carried out in coordination with the railway authorities on the ground. Exact location of the helicopters and deployment info can be obtained from Indian railways.
- 3 Jun 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Railway authorities hand over ex-gratia amount of Rs. 50,000 to injured passengers
Railway authorities are handing over ex-gratia amount of Rs. 50,000 to the injured passengers at the Soro medical units, sources said.
- 3 Jun 2023 6:28 AM GMT
The rail crash in Odisha is truly horrendous. It is a matter of the greatest anguish. It reinforces why SAFETY should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network. There are many legitimate questions that need to be raised but that should wait till…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 6:24 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu | DMK announces that all events scheduled in the state today for the birth centenary of former CM M Karunanidhi stand cancelled. The events have been cancelled to mourn the lives lost in the #BalasoreTrainAccident. Only CM MK Stalin would pay tribute to Kalaignar Statue and Kalaignar Memorial, the rest of all public meetings and events are cancelled: DMK
- 3 Jun 2023 6:23 AM GMT
As of now, more than 100 people have claimed ex-gratia payments. Counters for the same have been set up at three places-Balasore, Soro and Bahanaga Bazar...As of now 48 trains cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 short-terminated: Amitabh Sharma, Executive Director, Information Publication Railway Board
- 3 Jun 2023 5:54 AM GMT
West Bengal CM Mamata is also to visit the accident site and will call on those undergoing treatment in hospital. She will also meet relatives of bereaved families
- 3 Jun 2023 5:48 AM GMT
#BalasoreTrainAccident | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of the damage.— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/tVNQWSHDcJ