Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in the last 24 hours
Omicron Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: Five new cases of Omicron were reported in India on Sunday taking the tally of the new coronavirus variant to 38.
Omicron Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: Five new cases of Omicron were reported in India on Sunday taking the tally of the new coronavirus variant to 38. While Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first case of Omicron, Karnataka and Maharashtra also reported one case each taking the states' tally of the new variant to three and 18 respectively.
India registered 7,350 fresh Covid-19 cases and 202 fatalities in the last 24 hrs, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Monday.
With the fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll climbed to 4,75,636.
The recovery of 7,973 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,30,768. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India
Live Updates
- 13 Dec 2021 5:53 AM GMT
Omicron Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Cases in India: Update
The number of Omicron patients in India ticked up to 38 as five fresh cases surfaced -- one each in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. For Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh, these were the first cases.
- 13 Dec 2021 5:50 AM GMT
PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to S African President after he contracts Covid
- 13 Dec 2021 5:45 AM GMT
YS Jagan to review on medical and health dept. amid Omicron variant case in Vizianagaram
The Coronavirus epidemic that has been ravaging the world for a long time has taken a new turn with the outbreak of new variant Omicron which first came to light in South Africa and is gradually spreading to various countries. Omicron cases are already being reported in various states across the India. Read Full Story
- 13 Dec 2021 5:40 AM GMT
More than 140.28 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs: Govt
- 13 Dec 2021 5:39 AM GMT
- 13 Dec 2021 5:38 AM GMT
Omicron Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement: AFP