Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in the last 24 hours

Omicron Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: Five new cases of Omicron were reported in India on Sunday taking the tally of the new coronavirus variant to 38. While Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first case of Omicron, Karnataka and Maharashtra also reported one case each taking the states' tally of the new variant to three and 18 respectively.

India registered 7,350 fresh Covid-19 cases and 202 fatalities in the last 24 hrs, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Monday.

With the fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll climbed to 4,75,636.



The recovery of 7,973 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,30,768. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020.



Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India