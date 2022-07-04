PM Modi AP Tour LIVE UPDATES: Modi To Unveil Statue Of Alluri Sitarama Raju
Prime Minister Modi will unveil a 30 feet bronze statue as part of his visit. Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting organized at Pedammiram and address the gathering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gannavaram Airport as part of his AP tour. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Jagan along with many BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister. Later, the PM headed to Bhimavaram to unveil Alluri Sitaramaraju's idol on the 125th.
Live Updates
- 4 July 2022 7:29 AM GMT
A security breach at Kesarpalli near Gannavaram airport was reported as black balloons flew soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter took off. Baloons flew close to PMs helicopter. Police are inquiring into the incident. Congress leader Rajiv Ratan is said to have organized protests against Centres for non-implementation of promises made during the bifurcation of the state.
- 4 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT
As country celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence, we alongside celebrate 125th anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. At the same time 100 years of 'Rampa Kranti' for country's independence are also completed. I bow down my head & give a tribute to him: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/xLKvrBIDP1— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
- 4 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT
The 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/dkAgcliXB4— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
- 4 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations, in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jsEMoVctKM— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
- 4 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT
Sculptor Burra Prasad of Hanuman Junction made the statue in 32 days using 10 tons of bronze material and 7 tons of steel were. Moreover, it will go on record as the largest statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju in the country.
- 4 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT
The cost of making this idol is Rs.3 crores donated by Alluri Sitaramaraju of Palakollu mandal.
- 4 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT
A 30 feet bronze statue was erected on a seven feet cement plinth in Bhimavaram under the auspices of the Kshatriya Parishad.
- 4 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
- 4 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
- 4 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
