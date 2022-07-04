  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

PM Modi AP Tour LIVE UPDATES: Modi To Unveil Statue Of Alluri Sitarama Raju

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Modi will unveil a 30 feet bronze statue as part of his visit. Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting organized at Pedammiram and address the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gannavaram Airport as part of his AP tour. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Jagan along with many BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister. Later, the PM headed to Bhimavaram to unveil Alluri Sitaramaraju's idol on the 125th.


Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 4 July 2022 7:29 AM GMT

    A security breach at Kesarpalli near Gannavaram airport was reported as black balloons flew soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter took off. Baloons flew close to PMs helicopter. Police are inquiring into the incident. Congress leader Rajiv Ratan is said to have organized protests against Centres for non-implementation of promises made during the bifurcation of the state.


  • 4 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT

  • 4 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT

  • 4 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT

  • 4 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

    Sculptor Burra Prasad of Hanuman Junction made the statue in 32 days using 10 tons of bronze material and 7 tons of steel were. Moreover, it will go on record as the largest statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju in the country.

  • 4 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

    The cost of making this idol is Rs.3 crores donated by Alluri Sitaramaraju of Palakollu mandal.


  • 4 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

    A 30 feet bronze statue was erected on a seven feet cement plinth in Bhimavaram under the auspices of the Kshatriya Parishad.

  • 4 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT

    Prime Minister Modi will honour the heirs of Alluri and Malludora on the stage and will meet them personally. A 30 feet bronze statue was erected on a seven feet cement plinth in Bhimavaram under the auspices of the Kshatriya Parishad.

  • 4 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT

    Along with the Prime Minister, Governor and CM will participate in the celebrations. Prime Minister Modi will unveil a 30 feet bronze statue as part of his visit. Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting organized at Pedammiram and address the gathering.


  • 4 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT

    Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Jagan along with many BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister. Later, the PM headed to Bhimavaram to unveil Alluri Sitaramaraju's idol on the 125th.

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X