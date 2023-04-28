Ponniyan Selvan 2 Twitter Review: A Satisfactory Period Drama that works in parts!

The second part of Mani Ratnam's grand epic Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in theaters on Friday. The film features a star-studded cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, and Vikram Prabhu, who all reprise their roles from the first installment. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-volume novel series of the same name, and Part 1 covered one-third of the book's storyline. The second part is expected to complete the rest of the story of the Chola Dynasty. Check out Twitter reactions Here