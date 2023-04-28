  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Ponniyan Selvan 2 Twitter Review: A Satisfactory Period Drama that works in parts!

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Lyca Productions House Teams Up With IMAX For A Grandeur Release Of The Movie
x

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Lyca Productions House Teams Up With IMAX For A Grandeur Release Of The Movie

Highlights

The second part of Mani Ratnam's grand epic Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in theaters on Today

The second part of Mani Ratnam's grand epic Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in theaters on Friday. The film features a star-studded cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, and Vikram Prabhu, who all reprise their roles from the first installment. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-volume novel series of the same name, and Part 1 covered one-third of the book's storyline. The second part is expected to complete the rest of the story of the Chola Dynasty. Check out Twitter reactions Here

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-04-28 02:22:41
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X