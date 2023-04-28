Ponniyan Selvan 2 Twitter Review: A Satisfactory Period Drama that works in parts!
The second part of Mani Ratnam's grand epic Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in theaters on Today
The second part of Mani Ratnam's grand epic Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in theaters on Friday. The film features a star-studded cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Rahman, and Vikram Prabhu, who all reprise their roles from the first installment. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-volume novel series of the same name, and Part 1 covered one-third of the book's storyline. The second part is expected to complete the rest of the story of the Chola Dynasty. Check out Twitter reactions Here
- 28 April 2023 2:34 AM GMT
రాజులు చెప్పే అబద్దాలనే రాజకీయం అంటారు.— చాండ్లర్😳 (@chandler999999) April 28, 2023
It is more of an experience. Just experience it in theaters. A visual extravaganza for sure. Veera Raja Veera and Aganaga were just 🥵🥵🥵. Mani sir successfully and carefully untied all the knots from the previous film. #PonniyanSelvan2 pic.twitter.com/ay9hy4Oz2x
- 28 April 2023 2:29 AM GMT
Happy morning all you beautiful people out there!! 💛 #PonniyanSelvan2 #PS2 pic.twitter.com/vnTMdMvkym— Vikram (@chiyaan) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 2:26 AM GMT
AgaNaga song sequence 🤩♥️#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 pic.twitter.com/KUJq1I2rLO— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 2:23 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan2 Pretty Decent 1st Half!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 27, 2023
Though the pace is still somewhat flat & slow, the drama is unfolding in an interesting way and a lot of missing pieces in the 1st part are starting to make sense. Sets up well for the 2nd Half! #PS2
- 28 April 2023 2:23 AM GMT
#PonniyinSelvan2 A Satisfactory Period Drama that works in parts!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 27, 2023
The drama is decent for the most part along with the art design & songs. However, the film feels stretched out in parts due to slow/flat pacing and could use trimming. Better than the 1st Part
Rating: 2.75/5 #PS2