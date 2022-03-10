Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE: Get all the latest updates on counting of votes taking place in Punjab
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE: Get all the latest updates on counting of votes taking place in Punjab
Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab'... all the credit goes to AAP workers, they didn't see day or night, summer or winter, &continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively, said AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha.
- 10 March 2022 6:22 AM GMT
Several political stalwarts and senior leaders, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, were trailing in their respective assembly constituencies in Punjab, according to initial trends in the counting of votes. Besides, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and former union minister Vijay Sampla were also behind their nearest rivals.