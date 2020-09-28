RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 10 Updates: Mumbai Indians win toss, to field first
RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 10 Updates: In Match 10 of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
Toss Update: Mumbai Indians win toss, to field first
Pitch Report
"A week back, this pitch had tufts of grass, which is missing today. The surface is very dry and that means the seamers might not enjoy the conditions. There are some long boundaries on this ground and the dew factor has been minimal." - Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater
SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson
MATCH DETAILS
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
WHEN: September 28, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2020 2:16 PM GMT
RCB vs MI Live Score: Six from Finch!
Aaron Finch is looking in a mood here. He has shamshed a clean six over long-off on the bowling of Boult.
- 28 Sep 2020 1:43 PM GMT
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 28 Sep 2020 1:42 PM GMT
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana
- 28 Sep 2020 1:33 PM GMT
- 28 Sep 2020 1:32 PM GMT
A week back, this pitch had tufts of grass, which is missing today. The surface is very dry and that means the seamers might not enjoy the conditions. There are some long boundaries on this ground and the dew factor has been minimal. Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater undecided on the captain's preference after winning the toss.