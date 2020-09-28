RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 10 Updates: Mumbai Indians win toss, to field first

RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Match 10 Updates: In Match 10 of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Toss Update: Mumbai Indians win toss, to field first

Pitch Report

"A week back, this pitch had tufts of grass, which is missing today. The surface is very dry and that means the seamers might not enjoy the conditions. There are some long boundaries on this ground and the dew factor has been minimal." - Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

MATCH DETAILS

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

WHEN: September 28, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

