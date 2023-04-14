Shaakuntalam Twitter Review: A Poor Mythological Drama
It is all known that this Friday is going to be a blockbuster one as Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie is all set to hit the theatres. Thus, most of her...
It is all known that this Friday is going to be a blockbuster one as Samantha's Shaakuntalam movie is all set to hit the theatres. Thus, most of her co-stars and fans are wishing the best for this ace actress. Being the love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, there are many expectations on it.
Live Updates
- 14 April 2023 5:36 AM GMT
#SHAAKUNTALAM— PRITI PATEL (@PRITIPA63267258) April 14, 2023
Beautifully done! The old story is given a new twist thanks to visual effects. Outstanding costumes. The 3D experience is one-of-a-kind and incredible. #TejasswiPrakash #ManiRatnam #14April #JaiBhim #KGFChapter2 #Baisakhi #AmbedkarJayanti #Infosys #Rudhran pic.twitter.com/0lPW0kf8fj
- 14 April 2023 5:36 AM GMT
#Shaakuntalam Day 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xHcVTJPaMx— Bingeit (@webingeit) April 14, 2023
- 14 April 2023 5:35 AM GMT
#Shaakuntalam : If Gunasekhar truly wanted us to experience this mythological story in 3D, he should have put in more effort to ensure a higher quality.— Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) April 14, 2023
The 3D effects are, to put it mildly, terrible. The war scenes feel like a spoof. 1/2
- 14 April 2023 5:32 AM GMT
#Shaakuntalam : #SamanthaRuthPrabhu has done her best in the titular role. #DevMohan is looks fit for Dusyanta's role.— Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) April 14, 2023
Though couple of scenes are okay in the second half, the film on the whole is a bore. Songs put you to sleep. Has stilted dialogue writing. 2/2
- 14 April 2023 5:31 AM GMT
Sam Fans Hungama Starts 🤙🔥@Samanthaprabhu2— 🤙😎 (@NTR123575) April 14, 2023
Telugu lo a Herion Ki Intha Crazy Undadhu🔥#Shaakuntalam #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/lQ2evpq13t
- 14 April 2023 5:31 AM GMT
Watching #Shaakuntalam3D #Gunasekhar making meda chala doubt vundi naku— Saki (@storytellersaki) April 14, 2023
But let’s see… #Mythology stories telusukovadam manchidey kadaa
Chuddam if #Samantha and #ManiSharma can create any magic#Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/4fkSy4gL1N
- 14 April 2023 5:29 AM GMT
Nope not for me Naku nachaledhu I don't want to give it in points impact chey ledhu basically chepali ante stage play laga undi school lo chestam gaa stage shows ala undi oka song aithe 🤦#Shaakuntalam— P Roshith (@PRoshith1998) April 14, 2023
- 14 April 2023 5:29 AM GMT
#Shaakuntalam— PK (@PranithVarma0) April 14, 2023
Another citi cable cinematic experience from gunashekar#Samantha did good but some times dubbing seems odd#AlluArha magical screen presence❤️
Songs are good
VFX 🤢
Gunashekar gaaru please stop making this epic shit vfx based movies
- 14 April 2023 5:29 AM GMT
#Shaakuntalam is all yours from TODAY 🤍 #ShaakuntalamInCinemasNow ✨— Duddi Sreenu (@PRDuddiSreenu) April 14, 2023
Experience a magnificent visual treat in your nearest theatres in 2D & 3D worldwide!@Gunasekhar1 @Samanthaprabhu2 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/THwGRmhg8e
- 14 April 2023 5:28 AM GMT
#shaakuntalam IS VERY PAINFUL TO WATCH...https://t.co/XmPSVcvyUC— TS Pride KCR-KTR (@dthrelease) April 14, 2023