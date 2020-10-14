Telangana, Andhra Rain Live Updates: Telangana Govt. declared two days holiday

With the incessant rains in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asked the people to stay indoors for the next three days as rains are expected to lash the city for two more days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day alert to the state following a depression in the western Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, the depression will intensify in the next 12 hours and move towards the west-northwest direction crossing Narsapur, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

After the downpour till 2 am on Wednesday, around 1,500 colonies witnessed rainwater till the waist-level. While some people were evacuated and sent to safety places, many others stuck in the rainwater.

People seeking help can reach on the emergency numbers 040-211111111, GHMC disaster department - 9000113667, 9704601866, GHMC electricity department - 9440813750, National disaster response force - 833306853 and 040 2955 5500. For removal of tree branches and uprooted trees, people can dial 6309062583.

