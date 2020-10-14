Telangana, Andhra Rain Live Updates: Telangana Govt. declared two days holiday
With the incessant rains in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asked the people to stay indoors for the next three days as rains are expected to lash the city for two more days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day alert to the state following a depression in the western Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, the depression will intensify in the next 12 hours and move towards the west-northwest direction crossing Narsapur, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.
After the downpour till 2 am on Wednesday, around 1,500 colonies witnessed rainwater till the waist-level. While some people were evacuated and sent to safety places, many others stuck in the rainwater.
People seeking help can reach on the emergency numbers 040-211111111, GHMC disaster department - 9000113667, 9704601866, GHMC electricity department - 9440813750, National disaster response force - 833306853 and 040 2955 5500. For removal of tree branches and uprooted trees, people can dial 6309062583.
- 14 Oct 2020 8:17 AM GMT
131 families shifted to relief camps
Guntur Rain Updates : About fifty families residing at Fisheries Colony in Ramapuram village under Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district have been shifted to relief camp at ZP HIgh school in Dachepalli following release of 6 lakh cusecs of flood water from Nagarjunasagar Dam on Wednesday. Similarly, about 81families residing at Nagarjunanagar in Sattenapalli town have been shifted to Haris School. The revenue officials provided drinking water facility and arranged food to the inmates of the relief camp. The medical and health department officials set up health camps at the camps.
Flood water inundated agriculture fields in Krosuru, Achampet, Pedakurapadu and Dachepalli mandals. Gurazala revenue divisional
officer J Pardha Saradhi alerted the people residing in the low-lying areas
in the backdrop of release of 6-lakh cusecs flood water.
Meanwhile,the district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Wednesday conducted a review meeting with the officials to take precautionary measures to minimise losses.
- 14 Oct 2020 7:53 AM GMT
Flood water being released to Prakasam Barrage
- 14 Oct 2020 7:47 AM GMT
PVNR Express way closed
There were breaches in the Hyderabad Bengaluru Highway as the bund of Appa Lake was washed away near Gaganpahad. Because of this, several vehicles including cars, lorries also got washed away. Many people are also said to be missing. The authorities removed cars from the sludge and three dead bodies were also recovered. The authorities stopped the traffic on PV Narasimha Rao expressway. Police have also advised people going towards Shamshabad Airport and Kurnool to choose alternate route.
- 14 Oct 2020 7:46 AM GMT
Hyderabad Rain Updates: First time in decade Himayatsagar gets 24000 cusecs of water. All 13 gates lifted and water was released to downstream. Ramanthapur Sai Krishna Nagar water entered houses after 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Rescue teams using boats.
- 14 Oct 2020 7:42 AM GMT
Hyderabad Rain Updates: Musi water level reaches danger point. Water flowing at 10ft under Chaderghat bridge. Moosanagar kamalnagar Sakarnager inundated. People taking shelter on rooftops
- 14 Oct 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Music river filled with flood water at Chaderghat in Hyderabad due to heavy Rainfall last night.
- 14 Oct 2020 7:39 AM GMT
Hyderabad Rain Updates: Tuesday night in Chandrayanagutta a wall of a venture collapsed. Nine people including 3 children died. Out of 800 feeders in Hyderabad 400 feeders went out of service half of Hyderabad was under darkness. Minister for MAUD K T Ramarao is holding video conference with district collectors and GHMC officials on reluef measures to be taken. Experts say despite GHMC workers HMWSSB and police working round the clock with no properly planned drainage system and illegal constructions in catchment ares city will have continue to reel under such problems. Political executive needs to take immediate measures to provide relief and long term measures to avoid such disasters in future. Many cars and trucks got washed away by Musi waters.
- 14 Oct 2020 7:38 AM GMT
Warangal Rain Updates: Heavy Rains in Warangal water flowing in 100ft road amaravathi nagar Hanamkonda on Wednesday
- 14 Oct 2020 7:37 AM GMT
Hyderabad City witnessed 32 cms rain. People in Vanasthalipuram, Reddy Colony is under water. People say water from three tanks and sewerage water flowed onto roads. Traffic is disrupted. In East Anandbagh Gundlacheruvu water and sewage water entered ground floor of houses.
- 14 Oct 2020 7:37 AM GMT
Many areas in Greater Hyderabad still under water. Musi river overflowing. Officials lifted crest gates of Musi. This has led flooding of Chaderghat areas. With water entering houses people shifted their belongings to safer places.