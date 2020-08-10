Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 10 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 10 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Sunday reported 1,982 coronavirus positive cases and 12 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 79,495 while the deaths at 627.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 10,820 coronavirus positive cases and 97 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,27,860 while the deaths at 2,036.

Coronavirus in India on Sunday reported 64,399 coronavirus positive cases and 861 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 21,53,011 while the deaths at 43,379.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 6:45 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 10 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 27 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:50 AM and will set at 6:34 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 10 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 11 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 10 (19 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:42 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 4:49 PM; Maghrib: 6:45 PM; Isha: 8:02 PM

