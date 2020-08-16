Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 16 August 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 90,259 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 2,81,817.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 15 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 1,863 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 90,259 while the deaths at 684.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 8,732 coronavirus positive cases and 87 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,81,817 while the deaths at 2,562.
Coronavirus in India on Saturday reported 65,002 coronavirus positive cases and 996 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 25,26,192 while the deaths at 49,036.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 25 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:41 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 16 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 9 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 16 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 16 (25 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:42 PM; Isha: 7:57 PM
Live Updates
- 16 Aug 2020 4:04 PM GMT
Telangana News: Flood like situation in Bhadrachalam town following heavy rainfall in the region.
River Godavari that flows through the town crossed 53.7 feet mark at 3 pm today.
Telangana: Flood like situation in Bhadrachalam town following heavy rainfall in the region.— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020
River Godavari that flows through the town crossed 53.7 feet mark at 3 pm today. pic.twitter.com/w9e6MQLXWO
- 16 Aug 2020 4:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: A total of 88 deaths and 8,012 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, informed the state's COVID nodal officer.
- 16 Aug 2020 12:25 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Full lockdown imposed in Repalle from today amid rising Coronavirus cases Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 11:57 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Tirupati MLA, Covid Coordinating Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy himself stepped into the fray to dispel rumours about the funeral of coronavirus victims' bodies. An awareness program was organized at Govinda Dam on Karakambadi Road to dispel the myths about burying coronavirus bodies. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 10:51 AM GMT
Due to recent heavy rains from last few days in city and Telangana Hussain Sagar Lake gates have left and flood water release on Sunday.
- 16 Aug 2020 10:25 AM GMT
Rs 5 cr cotton bales in danger of getting drenched
Mahabubabad: The cotton bales worth around Rs 5 crore stored in the godown are in danger of getting drenched in the floodwaters. According to reports, the CCI officials stored cotton bales in the 5,000-tonne capacity Modern Agriculture Godown located on the banks of Pakhala vagu (stream) at Gudur. With rains continue to lash the catchments areas, the stream is in spate on Sunday. The overflowing floodwater has already entered the premises of the godown, it’s learnt.
- 16 Aug 2020 10:23 AM GMT
Hyderabad Latest News: Five of a family have gone missing from Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. They were identified as Shahnaz Begum (35), Afreen (13), Rehmath (11), Mehamooda (9) and Mohammed Rizwan (8). Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Warangal News: A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 20 personnel has been deployed for carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected localities of Greater Warangal on Saturday. Torrential rain for the last four days left the city battered leaving several colonies under a sheet of water. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 10:21 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: The doctor turned MLA Sanjay administered treatment to a coronavirus patient who was in home isolation in Jagtial. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 10:20 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in Andhra Pradesh. It is pulling the whole state into its clutches. From normal people to politicians, everyone is getting tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, TDP MLA Jogeshwar Rao got tested positive for this pandemic and is taking treatment in Star Hospital, Hyderabad. He belongs to Mandapeta, East Godavari district. Read Full Story