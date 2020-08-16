Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 16 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 15 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 1,863 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 90,259 while the deaths at 684.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 8,732 coronavirus positive cases and 87 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,81,817 while the deaths at 2,562.

Coronavirus in India on Saturday reported 65,002 coronavirus positive cases and 996 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 25,26,192 while the deaths at 49,036.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 25 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:41 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 16 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 9 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 16 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 16 (25 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:42 PM; Isha: 7:57 PM

