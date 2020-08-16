Five of family go missing from Hyderabad

Five of a family have gone missing from Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. They were identified as Shahnaz Begum (35), Afreen (13), Rehmath (11), Mehamooda (9) and Mohammed Rizwan (8).

The police said that the woman, Shahnaz Begum left the house along with her four children without informing anyone on Friday evening.

The family members launched a hunt to trace them but thier efforts have gone in vain. Later, they approached the Chandrayangutta police who registered a missing case. Efforts are underway to trace the woman and her children.

Five days ago, a 16-year-old boy had gone missing from his house in Goutam Nagar in Hyderabad. He was identified as Ashish Pandey, a resident of PVS colony. It is learned that Ashish left the houe to buy milk in the morning and did not return home.

His family searched for him at all the places and failed to trace him. The Malkjgiri police registered case.