Warangal: NDRF team pressed into service for relief

Warangal: A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 20 personnel has been deployed for carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected localities of Greater Warangal on Saturday. Torrential rain for the last four days left the city battered leaving several colonies under a sheet of water.

Nearly 2,600 people whose dwellings were under a sheet of water have been accommodated in 13 rehabilitation centres in the city, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said. The Collector who along with Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected flood-affected colonies in the city on Sunday said that the administration has been working round the clock to evacuate the people living in low-lying areas.

"The situation is much better compared to Saturday," the Collector said, referring to the slowing down of rains. We are convincing people living in low-lying areas to vacate their places and to move to safer locations, Commissioner of Police said.