Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Live Updates Today 28 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 28 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 27 September the overall active cases stood at 30,234; recovered cases are 1,54,499 while the deaths at 1100.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 27 September overall active cases stood at 64,876 and 6,05,090 are recovered and 5708 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on 27 September the overall active cases stood at 9,56,402 including 4941627 cured/discharged/migrated & 94,503 deaths

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:07 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 28 will be 77% and Air Quality will be Fair with 43 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:58 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 28 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 37 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 28 (8 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:08 PM; Asr: 3:30 PM; Maghrib: 6:09 PM; Isha: 7:21 PM



Live Updates on Coronavirus

