Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 6 August 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Wednesday reported 2012 coronavirus positive cases and 13 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 70,958 while the deaths at 576.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 10128 coronavirus positive cases and 77 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,86,461 while the deaths at 1681.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 6:47 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 6 will be 84% and Air Quality will be Fair with 7 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:49 AM and will set at 6:36 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 6 will be 71% and Air Quality will be Fair with 13 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on August 6 is Dul Qadah: 28; Fajr: 4:40 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 4:49 PM; Maghrib: 6:47 PM; Isha: 8:04 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus