Amaravati: YSRCP goons molested a minor girl and the state government failed to take any action on them, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu criticised Thursday in a statement. He explained that a 10-year-old girl was molested in Rajahmundry.

He tweeted a video of the parents of the victim girl, who were praying Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for justice to their daughter. The parents in the video also explained that the accused persons were threatening them for lodging a complaint on this incident.

Naidu condemned the molestation of the ten-year-old minor girl and he held the YSRCP activists in Rajahmundry rural police station limits as responsible for this heinous act and demanded stringent action against the accused persons.

He expressed concern that the ruling party activists were audacious to threaten the girl's parents when they made a police complaint. The reason for these atrocities was the absence of response from the Government, he alleged. He asked how these gangsters could resort to such heinous offences without fear of law.

The TDP chief demanded the AP police to wake from their slumber and initiate deterrent action against the culprits. The Government should explain to the people whether the Disha Act was in force or not. So much campaign was carried out about Disha police stations but there was no justice to the victims of atrocities anywhere till now.

Naidu recalled how the offences against women continued unchecked in the past 14 months of Jagan Reddy regime. Even before forgetting the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old Dalit minor girl recently by 12 miscreants, the happening of this latest incident is really shocking to the society, he observed. They had no fear of the law going by how they left the girl at the police station after perpetrating the crime. In another incident, in Kurnool district, a tribal woman was gang-raped right in front of her husband, he added.

The TDP supremo alleged that the gangsters and miscreants were getting bold in view of the negligence of the Government and the police. The law and order situation was deteriorating day by day.