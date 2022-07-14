The Warriorr Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: The Warriorr is Ready to Reign the Theatres
Kriti Shetty and ram pothineni starrer action drama the warrior is all set for its grand release on Today. The film is directed by Lingusamy, where Ram will be appearing in a unique role as a police officer. Akshara Gowda and Krithi Shetty will be the other actors playing the lead role in the movie. Kriti made her Tollywood debut back in 2021 as a blockbuster opener, and the upcoming film marks her debut in Kollywood.
Live Updates
- 14 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr [4.5/5]@ramsayz goosebumps performance💥— Tamil Cinema Update (@TamilCinemaUpt) July 14, 2022
Lot of scenes he got a audience's whistles@AadhiOfficial perfect villain manarism🔥Wonderful acting.@dirlingusamy good story with mass comeback@IamKrithiShetty so cute acting@ThisIsDSP ultimate bgm🔥songs are main plus
- 14 July 2022 5:37 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr ( 4.5/5 ) :@ramsayz looks good and is doing well 😍🥰— Tamil Cinema Update (@TamilCinemaUpt) July 14, 2022
@AadhiOfficial character is powerful and his scenes are well shot so far. #KritiShetty heroine track is Awesome ❤️💜@ThisIsDSP BGM Mass 🔥🔥
First half full massy ..@dirlingusamy Comercial mass director.
- 14 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr Rate (4.5/5) :— Tamil Cinema Update (@TamilCinemaUpt) July 14, 2022
FIRST HALF:
Decent & Raw One 🔥#RAmPOthineni Gets A Good Role & Performs Well 👌 @ramsayz@AadhiOfficial Is Intense 🤩@ThisIsDSP BGM is Superb 💯@dirlingusamy Direction Is Good Upto Now 😊
Waiting for Second Half ..pic.twitter.com/EeoK58ehqS
- 14 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT
SATYA MBBS kaadu SATYA IPS🤙🤙🤙@ThisIsDSP Ramp Bgm💥💥💥💥💥💥— HARI SAI PAVAN REDDY (@HSPavanReddy) July 14, 2022
GURU👌👌#TheWarriorrReview #TheWarriorr#RAPO #RAmPOthineni pic.twitter.com/ntnlCfJ4id
- 14 July 2022 5:35 AM GMT
@ramsayz Anna ❤️🥺🙏— M O N E Y ⚠️ (@IamKedariSai) July 14, 2022
1st Half Rampp 🔥🥺🥵#TheWarriorr pic.twitter.com/8L39jjFjAJ
- 14 July 2022 5:34 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr First half - Okey 👍— ʌınɐʎ (@CooIestVinaay) July 14, 2022
Villain introduction - Interval elevation
Songs, bgm decent
First half just intro to police character
Main cinema motham second half lone undhi 🚶
- 14 July 2022 5:34 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr Review— Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 14, 2022
FIRST HALF:
Decent & Raw One 🔥#RAmPOthineni Gets A Good Role & Performs Well 👌#AadhiPinisetty Is Intense 🤩@ThisIsDSP BGM is Superb 💯
Direction Is Good Upto Now 😊
Waiting for Second Half 😃#TheWarriorrReview #TheWarrior #TheWarriorReview pic.twitter.com/klzuqd7E8A
- 14 July 2022 5:18 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr— ShangChi2.O (@Veccna_001) July 14, 2022
First half report 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ycgC7uYNeN
- 14 July 2022 5:17 AM GMT
#TheWarriorr Review:@ThisIsDSP: What Amma, What Is This Amma 🔥— Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 14, 2022
Terrific Title Card Intro for #RAmPOthineni 🔥🤩
Mass 👌#TheWarriorrReview #TheWarrior #TheWarriorReview
- 14 July 2022 5:16 AM GMT
Wishing our Ustaad @ramsayz & the entire Team of #TheWarriorr a huge success 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Hf0EJSqCI9— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) July 14, 2022