The Warriorr Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: The Warriorr is Ready to Reign the Theatres

Kriti Shetty and ram pothineni starrer action drama the warrior is all set for its grand release on Today. The film is directed by Lingusamy, where Ram will be appearing in a unique role as a police officer. Akshara Gowda and Krithi Shetty will be the other actors playing the lead role in the movie. Kriti made her Tollywood debut back in 2021 as a blockbuster opener, and the upcoming film marks her debut in Kollywood.



