Vaathi/Sir Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Dhanush Scores Superhit
Dhanush and samyuktha hegde starer vaathi/sir movie releasing today world wide. Check out twitter reactions of the fans and celebrities here
Dhanush and samyuktha hegde starer vaathi/sir movie releasing today world wide. Check out twitter reactions of the fans and celebrities here
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2023 5:17 AM GMT
#Dhanush starrer #SIRmovie had close to 40 Housefull Paid Premieres last night and the reports are promising...Movie Released Nearly 1200+ theaters WW Today pic.twitter.com/XVIBZMQ8dj— T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) February 17, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 5:16 AM GMT
@gvprakash Na, #Vaathi box-office related tweets ku lam paathu padichu like podunga na 🙂🙏#SIRMovie— நடிப்பு அசுரனின் ரசிகன் (@ganapathi2003) February 17, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 5:12 AM GMT
Thalaivaaaaa 🥺❤️. One More Milestone in your Career— Dhanushianᵏᵃᵗʰⁱʳ (@Dhanushianoffl) February 17, 2023
Movie is a Mixed Emotion 🥺 Made me Enjoy, Laugh , Think Motivate etc
Venky Atluri @SitharaEnts Thank You so much for This Gem 🥵🥰#VaathiFDFS #Vaathi #VaathiVaraar #Sirmovie @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/TnXUyLSNIy
- 17 Feb 2023 5:12 AM GMT
Vaathi -A Clean Winner‼️— Envy AJ⚡ (@ajay_envy) February 17, 2023
We can surely give 5/5 for this film.A Idealistic Emotional Film,same as #Thiruchitrambalam idhuvum oru blockbuster thaan🔥! #Dhanush #SIRMovie #VaathiFDFS
#SIRMovie #VaathiFDFS pic.twitter.com/0VSWbXOJvj
- 17 Feb 2023 5:11 AM GMT
Movie starts 😎🥳— 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐃𝐟𝐜™ (@sandydfc) February 17, 2023
When @dhanushkraja Anna was pic shown on screen and the title show was played the entire Theater was rocked 🥵🔥🔥🔥@SitharaEnts @7screenstudio #Vaathi #VaathiFDFS#SIRMovie pic.twitter.com/ykAEG6c6cz
- 17 Feb 2023 5:10 AM GMT
After big disasters of Prince and Varisu in TFI . Finally Telugu director won this time who directs with tamil hero @dhanushkraja #Vaathi #SIRmovie 🔥🌟 pic.twitter.com/Eqp0eiUfu8— Tea Kada Raja (@Vaathiyaar_Offl) February 17, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 5:10 AM GMT
Movie completed🥹❤️. Important of education is the base of this Movie🙏. @dhanushkraja performance 🥹. Families Ki Aithay Pandagay ❤️🔥. students Aithay Assalu Miss Avodhu 😍.— SriniVas (@Srinivasrtfan) February 17, 2023
Venky Atluri comeback 🦁
Blockbuster
⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 🤌❤️🔥#Vaathi #SIRMovie pic.twitter.com/HxcrlNTdlO
- 17 Feb 2023 5:10 AM GMT
#SIRmovie started off on a positive note with last night paid premieres across the Telugu states and the advances have picked up for today evening shows! #Vaathi pic.twitter.com/MO4lbhnkzb— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) February 17, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 5:10 AM GMT
Just done with premieres #SIRMovie— harsha liteba (@harshaliteba) February 16, 2023
What a movie man 💥🙌#Dhanushkraja malli kottesadu #SIRMovie tho 👌 pic.twitter.com/4aW0OMCYbZ