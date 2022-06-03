Vikram movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Blockbuster reports All over
After 4 years, Kamal Hassan and Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram movie is hitting the screens Today. check out fans reactions
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2022 5:51 AM GMT
Kamal Haasan, the pride of Tamil cinema is back, and the entire world is ready to welcome him.— Karthik Shyamsundar (@MrKartShyam) June 3, 2022
It's mad to think that for many, this will be the first film of his they have seen in cinemas.
I for one cannot wait - it's a special experience seeing his genius.#Vikram is here. pic.twitter.com/wVJ5Mqc4X9
- 3 Jun 2022 5:42 AM GMT
@anirudhofficial Bro vera maaari— SandY (@Sandyy3011) June 3, 2022
Eagle is coming la terrific
Real eagle of the movie Ani
Kamal saar kanney pesuthadaaa
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
#vikram pic.twitter.com/A9gSSKLYup
- 3 Jun 2022 5:40 AM GMT
#Vikram 5/5 Tharamana Sambavam. A well made action movie with Excellent Writing. Kamal, FaFa, VJS Performance was fantabulous. Mind blowing Interval. Anirudh Music with Visuals was Outstanding. Dialogues were sharp as knife. Lokesh perfectly synced everything with his past films.— Rosh! ✨ (@itz_naughtyboy) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 5:33 AM GMT
Pakka action thriller i have witnessed😍. Film is pure rage🔥 dont miss it in theatres. The screen weightage split was equal where it was not there in master @Dir_Lokesh is the real nija rowdy. Hands down🤙 #Vikram #VikramReview pic.twitter.com/iq8nniMGKH— Sarvesh S (@Sarvesh_4) June 3, 2022
- 3 Jun 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Blockbuster reports 💥👌#Vikram from today.#VikramFromToday #KamalHaasan𓃵 #FahadhFaasil #LokeshKanagaraj #VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/mca8S1PTO9— Cinema Calendar (@CinemaCalendar) June 3, 2022