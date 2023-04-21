Virupaksha Twitter Review: A Good Village Thriller with Horror Elements!
Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming movie Virupaksha, a mystic thriller directed by Karthik Dandu and starring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, has generated positive buzz in the film industry. The movie is scheduled to be released on Today. Check out LIve Updates Here
Live Updates
- 21 April 2023 1:13 AM GMT
#Virupaksha Very good First Half 👌— 🅿🅰1🅸🆂🅼★ (@pa1ism_) April 21, 2023
Barring the love scenes, it is interesting and last 20 min of first half is too good…
Excellent Interval Bang…👍
- 21 April 2023 1:13 AM GMT
#Virupaksha Review : “A compelling supernatural thriller”— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) April 21, 2023
👉Rating : 3/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
Positives:
👉@IamSaiDharamTej Performance
👉@iamsamyuktha_ is a surprise factor & emoted really well
👉#Sukumar Story
👉Engaging Screenplay
👉BGM
Negatives:
👉Love Track in First Half
👉Few Lags
- 21 April 2023 1:12 AM GMT
Hearing postive reviews every where 😘😘😘 Dharmanna izzz backkk 😎😎😎😎 @IamSaiDharamTej love you anna ❤️❤️#Virupaksha #VirupakshaOnApril21 pic.twitter.com/XTlRXXH5RW— Harish_k (@Harishkarlapudi) April 21, 2023
- 21 April 2023 1:12 AM GMT
#Virupaksha review— CLASSIC RITESH (@RiteshClassic) April 21, 2023
Positives : SDT & SAMYUKTA
DIRECTION, RICH PRODUCTION VALUES WITH OUT COMPROMISE❤️
NEGATIVES : 2-3 illogical scenes 😞 lag in second half , samyukta screen space 👎
Overall : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ cinema inkasepu unte bavundu anipichindi#Virupaksha
- 21 April 2023 1:12 AM GMT
1st half completed #Virupaksha— Fancy Motion Pictures (@Fancymotionpic) April 21, 2023
Blockbuster 1st half 👌👌👌 3.25/5
Suspense maintained very well 👌
Screenplay 👌👌👌
Konni scenes ayithe 🔥🙏👌@IamSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/PLjm9FEgwu
- 21 April 2023 1:10 AM GMT
Movie blockbuster anna .. congratulations.. just now first half completed.. I am holding my breath 😂😂 ..@iamsamyuktha_ nailed it#Virupaksha #VirupakshaInCinemasNow ✅ pic.twitter.com/zf2upA9hx0— Rudra Rakoti (@RudraRakoti) April 20, 2023
- 21 April 2023 1:09 AM GMT
#Virupaksha an out and out suspense thriller.— praveen Chowdary kasindala (@PKasindala) April 20, 2023
Best engaging thriller in recent times @IamSaiDharamTej has decent role.#samyuktha perfomence 🔥🔥🔥.
Bgm 🔥
Cinematography🔥
Story screenplay 🔥🔥🔥
Overall: 3.25/5
Spine chilling thriller with some predictable scenes. pic.twitter.com/5OgYGpNUZw
- 21 April 2023 1:08 AM GMT
Show completed :- #Virupaksha— venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) April 20, 2023
My rating 3.25/5
Blockbuster bomma 🔥🔥
Positives :-
Screenplay & direction 👌👌
Story
BGM
Cinematography
Movie cast @IamSaiDharamTej career lo best picture 👍👍👌👌
Star of the movie @iamsamyuktha_ . She nailed it ❤️👌
Bomma adhurs 😍 pic.twitter.com/XpN8VBXOlT
- 21 April 2023 1:08 AM GMT
#Virupaksha A Good Village Thriller with Horror Elements!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 21, 2023
Interesting storyline with some spine chilling moments and nice twists. Though the love track in the 1st half is boring and the pace is uneven in parts, the screenplay engages for the most part and works out.
Rating:…