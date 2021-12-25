MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th December 2021

Omicron on prowl; Don't lower guard

Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus, is said to have three times more transmissibility than the previous Delta form. Now the cases in India have crossed two hundred mark within no time, of which some are without any travel history. So, the government should be serious in implementing preventive measures among masses. Apart from thinking of measures like containment zones, night curfews and partial lockdowns, the government should impose fines on those who violate the norms like mask wearing in public. As the people who got vaccinated will usually take the norms lightly with a feeling of false security, they should be educated that they are equally vulnerable as others to the new variant onslaught. The government and civil society should work hard to impress upon the people not to lower their guard. There should be no room for complacency at least for coming couple of months.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Omicron which is rapidly spreading must be dealt with utmost care. How far it is correct for some doctors and scientists to reveal in public that Omicron is not dangerous? Already the public despite strict warnings from WHO and the central government are not following the guidelines and roaming on roads without masks and not maintaining social distance and participating in parties and marriages. Still, not much is known about Omicron virulence with scientific basis. It is too early to conclude that the new variant is not harmful. Now if such statements that Omicron is not dangerous there will not be any care taken for the new variant. Hence it is appealed not to misguide public with half-knowledge

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

A perennial issue



This refers to 'Pak-India ties: Too near yet far apart' (Dec.24). This slogan will remain live even after a century or forever. Grave error cannot be resolved or rectified was done in 1947 itself when our great freedom warriors were just satisfied with independence unmindful of consequences with Muslim League headed by Mohammed Ali Jinna who stuck to his guns on Kashmir issue. Settlement of this perennial problem is expected to be possible only with the mediation of United Nations Organisation since it is evident that these two neighbouring nations cannot come to consensus.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Lynching is barbaric



Sad to note the lynchings following the acts of sacrilege in the Golden Temple in Amritsar and in a gurudwara at Nijampur village in Kapurthala. They have not been roundly condemned by political parties, apparently for fear of inviting the charge of offending religious sensibilities and losing votes. Navjot Sidhu's call for 'public hanging' of perpetrators of sacrilege was the height of irresponsibility and immaturity. The danger of not speaking out against mob violence is that it will send the wrong message that a mob can take the law into its hands and deliver instant or summary justice. The Punjab lynchings cannot be condoned or glossed over as mere 'reactions' or 'consequences.' The anger over sacrilege is understandable; but it cannot be vented on the offenders murderously. The point is it is inadvisable and wrong to match provocation with overreaction. Humanity triumphs when it shows its capability to practise forgiveness as a virtue.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Linking Aadhaar to voter list harmful



Parliament has hurriedly passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, approving it through voice vote, while almost all opposition parties opposed it. The government is saying that it will help in eradicating duplicate and fake voters from the electoral rolls. But, this bill poses the danger of violating both secrecy of the vote undermining the principle of secret ballot and the fundamental right to privacy of the voters. Aadhaar Act does not allow for linking of Aadhaar to voters list and is only intended to be used for the disbursal of financial benefits and such matters. This bill is very dangerous because if Aadhaar card is linked with voter ID, it will give powers to the government to easily identify the voters and profile them based on their identity and the likelihood of favorable voting. It will lead to "selective exclusion."

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.