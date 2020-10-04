‘Basically, humanity is fighting World War III against Covid-19’

Namaste! Thank you very much for having me here today to speak to this outstanding group of peacemakers, to which cause I have devoted the last five decades of my life. I drafted the United States domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act (BWATA) of 1989 that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the United States Congress and signed into law by President George Bush Senior.

My BWATA was instigated by the fact that the Reagan administration and its neoconservatives had gotten heavily involved into the use of DNA genetic engineering techniques to research, develop, and test illegal biological warfare weapons. I set out to stop this with the assistance of my friends and colleagues at the Council for Responsible Genetics at that time – some of the top life scientists in the world from Harvard, MIT, Sloan-Kettering, etc. They were founded in 1983 and soon thereafter asked me to join with them in order to work against biological weapons.

Now so far I have appeared live on Indian television twice in order to discuss and analyze the coronavirus at the very beginning of this pandemic. Once with Indian CNN, and it was a very good session. Then a second time with an indigenous Indian TV station, once again a very good session. Both times I told the Indian People that on the basis of my research I have concluded that COVID-19 is an offensive biological warfare weapon that leaked out of the Wuhan BSL4 in China.

You have to understand that this Wuhan BSL4 is China's First Fort Detrick. Let me repeat that; this is China's First Fort Detrick. We all know what goes on at Fort Detrick. Historically they have researched, developed, tested, stockpiled, and sometimes used offensive biological warfare weapons, including and especially by means of DNA genetic engineering and now by means of synthetic biology. That is precisely what I set out to stop with my Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. This is what is confronting us here today.

I am not a China-basher. I am not a neoconservative. I am not a warmonger. But I believe that under the circumstances of this global pandemic I have to tell the truth about what happened here for all of us citizens of humanity to understand and then to figure out how to come to grips with this. We are literally fighting World War 3 here. Not against China but against Covid-19. It threatens all humanity. As you and I just saw from the statistics as of yesterday, the highest level of infection in the world is the United States, then followed by Brazil, and then followed by your India. So this is a very serious battle that we are engaged in here.

Based on my scientific research that I won't go through it all here, COVID-19 originated out of that Wuhan BSL4 as a biological warfare weapon. It basically starts with SARS, and SARS is a weaponised version of coronavirus. Earlier SARS had leaked out of Chinese biological warfare labs before. At the Wuhan BSL4 they manufactured a synthetic recombinant virus for SARS. Then their notorious Bat Queen brought it to a laboratory at the University of North Carolina that is a BSL3, biosafety lab level 3. Indeed all these biosafety level labs 3 and 4 have to be terminated immediately. They all leak. That's exactly what happened at the Wuhan BSL4. I'm not saying China did this deliberately. It was a leak. Fort Detrick has leaked. All these BSL4s leak. They are existentially dangerous, and they must be shut down and the same is true for the BSL3s.

So the Wuhan BSL4 took this synthetic recombinant SARS virus over to the University of North Carolina BSL3, which is a well-known biological warfare center here in the United States that I have publicly condemned before. BSL3s do every type of hideous Nazi biological warfare dirty work that you can possibly imagine as well as the BSL4s, which are far worse. And they took it to the UNC BSL3 for the purpose of applying gain-of-function technology to it, which means using DNA genetic engineering and synthetic biology to make it more lethal and more infectious.

Indeed involved in this Nazi death science dirty work was not only the University of North Carolina but the United States government's own Food and Drug Administration that has a long history of being involved in biological warfare. Likewise my alma mater Harvard, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at the Harvard Medical School, which is supposed to be the No. 1 ranked in the country if not the world, and is part of Harvard's world-renowned Massachusetts General Hospital Complex was involved in this project. (When I was a student at Harvard I was treated over at Harvard's MassGen on my Harvard student health plan.) There has long been an overlap between cancer research and biological warfare development.

This Nazi biowarfare death science project was approved and paid for by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and NIAID under the direction of Dr Tony Fauci. Fauci has been up to his eyeballs in Nazi biowarfare death science dirty work since he became the Director of NIAID during the neoconservative Reagan administration and has been there ever since approving it and funding it and supervising it.

My BWATA was specifically designed to stop Fauci and these other American Nazi biowarfare death scientists. To complete the circle, the UNC BSL3/Wuhan BSL4 project also acknowledged receiving cells from Fort Detrick. The notorious PRC Bat Queen personally handled all of this Nazi biowarfare death science dirty work at the Wuhan BSL4, and then brought it to the UNC BSL3 for gain-of-function enhancement, and then brought this deadly combined biotechnology back to the Wuhan BSL4

In addition, your courageous Indian scientists here pointed out right at the very beginning of this pandemic, there is HIV that has been DNA genetically engineered directly into Covid-19. I read that study. It certainly convinced me. They had the pictures there. Of course, enormous political pressure was applied upon them to withdraw that study. But even the French microbiologist Montagnier who won the Nobel Prize in medicine for determining that HIV causes AIDS, confirmed that study and said that yes, HIV is DNA genetically engineered right into Covid-19.

How did the Wuhan BSL4 get that? They sent a scientist down to Australia and working with the Australian Health Board they DNA genetically engineered HIV directly into SARS, which I have already explained is a weaponized coronavirus. So they brought that deadly biotechnology back to the Wuhan BSL4, and that can be confirmed by another scientific research paper that I have cited in my interviews on this matter.

Indeed, if you doubt my analysis here, about a month ago there was a report by the well-known Five Eyes Committee of intelligence services from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain, that was leaked to the Australian Daily Telegraph completely agreeing with my analysis that the Covid-19 came out of the Wuhan BSL4 courtesy of the University of North Carolina and this Australian Health Board. That was published in the Australian news media and I appeared live on Sky News in Australia at the next available opportunity for about 10 minutes or so to discuss this with the Australian People.

The final piece of the puzzle, at least as I have been able to determine so far, and I'm certainly fully prepared to reevaluate my conclusions on the basis of further evidence, is that the Wuhan BSL4 bragged on their website that they have successfully applied nanotechnology to viruses. Nanotechnology to viruses! What is nanotechnology good for when it comes to viruses? Aerosolizing them! That's what you do with nanotechnology.

You aerosolize viruses and bacteria etc. to be used as weapons to be delivered by air in order to be breathed by human beings. Aerosolization – Fort Detrick does it too. Aerosolization is always the tip-off of a biological warfare weapon. It serves no legitimate scientific or medical purpose at all. That is why at the Wuhan BSL4 when they work there, they have to wear moon suits and with their own portable air supply. Likewise that's what they do at the BSL4 at Fort Detrick. That's what all these Nazi biowarfare death scientists do at all BSL4s.

This is what they do at the BSL4 right here in Pune. I've seen the pictures. Whatever nonsense they're telling you about what's going on there, this is India's Fort Detrick. India wants to play with the big boys – the United States and China and Russia, and especially compete with their longstanding adversary China. So they set up their own Fort Detrick in Pune despite the requirements of the Biological Weapons Convention.

So in my assessment of the situation, this is what we are dealing with. This is SARS on Steroids. SARS has a lethality rate of somewhere around 14-15 per cent based upon the scientific literature. This is what we are dealing with in India, in the United States, in Brazil and around the world. It is extremely infectious, it is highly lethal, it is existentially dangerous. Basically, humanity is fighting World War 3 against Covid-19. It will kill millions if somehow we do not figure out collectively how to stop it.

In the meantime we have to shut down all these BSL3s and BSL4s including India's Pune BSL4 because they will leak again. They all leak. That is what happened here in China. I believe the leak occurred from as best as I can figure out from the public record sometime around or about the first week in November 2019. It had nothing to do with the so-called wet market. This is just a cover story and propaganda by the Chinese Communist government. They covered up the SARS bioweapon leak the first time and as you know maybe 1,200 died. Finally we were able to contain SARS. But this is gain-of-function SARS on steroids that has been aerosolized and has HIV in it. So it is far more and existentially dangerous than the original SARS itself. And that is why I went live onto Indian television twice to explain to the Indian People what you are up against here in India. And now I am doing this a third time at more length at this scholarly conference.

With all due respect to your previous speaker, and I mean that, the main problem here is not so-called terrorist organizations. The main problem here has always been terrorist governments like the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, France, Israel, etc. and now I regret to say India, with your Pune BSL4. You will note that at your Pune BSL4 they're running around in there in moon suits with portable air supplies so that they can aerosolize whatever biological warfare weapons they have there for delivery to human beings.

This goes all the way back to the Neoconservative Reagan administration and their Tony Fauci getting involved in applying DNA genetic engineering to biological weapons which I tried to stop with my BWATA legislation. Since that time there has been an offensive biological warfare weapons arms race that has been going on by the major industrial countries of the world: United States, Britain, China, Russia, France, Israel and now I regret to report India has joined their ranks too. That is what is going on here. That is what we confront as human beings.

It is a long-term problem. All these BSL3s and BSL4s have to be shut down immediately including the one here at Pune. It will leak. There's no doubt about it. West Nile virus leaked in the United States from the Department of Agriculture Biowarfare Lab there on Plum Island. It has infected people all over the country. Lyme disease leaked also from that same USDA biowarfare lab on Plum Island and has infected people all over the country. There is a long history of the USDA doing dirty Nazi biowarfare work on plants and animals.

So Covid-19 leaked from that Wuhan BSL4 probably around or about the first week in November. The first case was publicly reported about November 16. At that point at least if not sooner the Chinese government realized there was a leak there and they proceeded to lie about it and cover up about it just like they did on SARS, just like the United States government has done on Fort Detrick, and Plum Island and some of its other biowarfare labs. They all cover up on it because they know what they are doing violates the Biological Weapons Convention and is morbidly and fatally and existentially dangerous to human beings as well as to animals and plants. So I am not singling China out here. Indeed there was a U.S. State Department delegation that went out to that Wuhan BSL4. PRC had been asking for American help and advice to construct it – the world-renowned experts on biological weapons and warfare are made in the USA and UK.

The State Department came back, and you can read their report in the Washington Post, saying that there were serious safety and technology problems at the Wuhan BSL4. So it leaked, China covered it up, and here we are today. If PRC had acted immediately and effectively to shut down the City of Wuhan and its surrounding area the moment they had notice about it somewhere around or about between November 1-16, 2019 instead of covering it up, perhaps we could have avoided this entire calamity and worldwide pandemic.

Let me just repeat that that research was approved and funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under Tony Fauci. They all knew all about it. They all funded it. That Wuhan BSL4 was also a WHO research lab. Imagine that, the WHO being a sponsor of China's First Fort Detrick!

My alma mater Harvard was involved, and they knew all about it and were a Wuhan BSL4 sponsoring institution as well. Imagine Harvard being a sponsoring institution for China's First Fort Detrick and their Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School/MassGen was involved in the manufacture of COVID-19. Harvard's chemistry professor department chair was over there. He is a specialist in nanotechnology applied to chemistry and biology. He worked for Fort Detrick. He had his own nanotechnology laboratory over in Wuhan. Harvard knew exactly what he was doing! So what we are dealing with here is a cabal and a cult of Nazi biological warfare death scientists who do this type of existentially dangerous dirty work in all of the advanced industrialized countries of the world.

Let me conclude then with where we stand today. Since as the Indian scientists correctly determined, and that was confirmed by the French Nobel Prize winner in medicine, HIV is DNA genetically engineered into Covid-19, which I agree is the case, then you are not going to be able to develop a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19. There is no vaccine today for HIV/AIDS despite having tried to develop one for the last three decades. Personally I don't think there will ever be a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19. And even if big pharma says it has developed a vaccine for COVID-19, it will probably be more dangerous than useless.

I think the best we will be left with is therapeutics and drugs. Therapeutics and drugs have significantly reduced the death rate for HIV/AIDS and it has significantly reduced the death rate for cancer. We've tried to find a vaccine for cancer for the last generation, and it's failed. But the therapeutics and drugs have worked. I respectfully recommend over here in India that you take your top scientists and put them to work at therapeutics and drugs. I believe any vaccine for COVID-19 will be more dangerous than useless. Therapeutics and drugs are where you should put your money, time, and scientific talents, resources, and expertise.

(This is a paper presented at the international conference on "Eradication of Biological and Chemical Weapons" at Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University (Pune)Dr Francis Boyle

