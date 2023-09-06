Bharat or India? What’s there in a name?









Sai Teja an IT employee said, “Why sudden change only now; these many years it went on well Earlier during the BJP rule this was not done; why only now? Because of elections? The ruling party is seeking to make the public fool around with religion. This is not good for democracy.”









Sinkaru Shivaji, Shiv Sena Telangana unit president said, “Why did Rahul Gandhi took up his yatra in the name of Bharat Jodo? Do we still need a name given by Britishers? This country is Bharat. As per Article 1 of the Constitution, the country is called India that is Bharat.



The Congress party should answer what is the harm in calling the country Bharat? It is clear, those in the I.N.D.I.A alliance don’t understand what they are talking about. Congress has lost the trust of people and will oppose every good thing.









Mohammed Abid Ali, a human rights activist felt that the President should not be called as President of Bharat. The government is hosting the dinner on behalf of Indians who practice all religions. This is not acceptable.



The President’s office is making fun of Indians. India is known by most countries. President’s office should apologize to the nation and rectify the error with immediate effect,” he said.









N Vijay Bhaskar, Purchase Manager, Bhaskar Medical College said it was a good decision. Should have been taken much earlier. The word India is given by the Britishers and having a name Bharat will give Indians their own identity. We used to hear Akhand Bharat. Bharat is associated with our culture as it is named after King Bharat hence it is a right move to change the name as Bharat.









Avinash Devda, general secretary, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants’ Association felt there was no need for two names? Ancient scriptures say “JambuDwipe BharataVarshe..” When we talk in our regional languages or national language, we proudly use the name Bharat or Bharat Mata. Sri Lanka had dropped the name Ceylon long ago. What’s wrong in accepting one name of mighty BHARAT.

Dr Syed Faheem, a dentist and businessman said renaming India as Bharat is a further step towards the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra, which would pose a danger to India’s secular and democratic character.