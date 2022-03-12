Capitalising on 'AAPortunity'

Assembly Poll 2022 results are out now with BJP is set to rule four states while Punjab is going to be ruled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The election results point to many positive changes and at the same time some grim facts too. In the Assembly poll victories, it was not the BJP but the AAP which hogged the limelight.

Contrary to expectation, AAP which has had the luck to rule only Delhi has got bigger to reach Punjab and like a tsunami wave, it hit Punjab and lodged a historic win in the state Assembly polls. AAP's victory is an indication that in the coming days AAP will be an important party among the Oppositions against the BJP in the Centre.

In the assembly poll analysis, it can be seen that the biggest loser is Congress, which has been ditched and dumped completely by voters. Though the grand old party promised even the moon, people were not ready to swallow their bait.

The secret of the AAP victory is nothing but its sincere effort in fulfilling the people's aspirations and expectations.

Afterall, AAP genuinely stands for people's welfare and it is the party that talks the talk and committedly walks the walk -the mantra for their victory is nothing but this.

T K Nandanan, Kochi