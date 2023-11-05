Caste census move muddles poll scene

Caste politics have taken the centre-stage in the current election scenario. In this connection, it may be recalled that the Mandal Commission report which was introduced during the reign of VP Singh in 1989, had provided the opportunities in education and employment for the Backward Classes and, as such, a proposal of reservations was backed by all sections of people.

It is unfortunate that the smooth sailing process of BC reservations going on for three decades of late seems to be given caste instigation by the opposition I.N.D.I.A for gaining political mileage. The opposition has unjustly made a demand for amending the reservation Act to exceed the cap of 50 per cent set by the Supreme Court.

The opposition has taken a new political agenda in the name of caste census. The nation is entering into an election fray based on caste census during the 2024 elections, even as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have followed Bihar, besides the Left Front government of Kerala, in announcing caste census moves. The caste based reservations have been implemented to SCs for 7 decades, while in case of BCs it has been for 3 decades in the country.

It is expedient to provide benefits of government schemes not in accordance with caste census but as per the need and necessity of the beneficiaries. Instead of promoting the fruits of economic reforms, the I.N.D.I.A alliance has been exploiting narrow-minded policies for political gains vis-a-vis the caste weapon taken for granted by the latter.

–Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad