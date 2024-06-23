Convert Rushikonda palace into hotel

The column by Ramu Sarma was apt. You have rightly brought to notice of common people that how politicians can resort to senseless and reckless spending of public money forgetting that they are the trustees of tax payer's money. The palace constructed in Rushi Konda has left the people in shock. Constructed with tax payers’ hard earned money, it has sparked significant public and political outcry and debate. The construction of sea facing palace has violated numerous regulations.

The YSRCP is still trying to mislead the people. They are shamelessly saying that it is a Government assest and can be used for the president and Prime Ministers visit to Vizag. All that was spent was the public money which was unnecessarily spent. Whether there was a need to spend crores on Curtains, Chandeliers, Commodes and Bathtubs for the project?

Jagan had constructed the palatial bungalow thinking that he would come back to power , so that he would stay there and operate his campaign office from there. Definitely Jagan Mohan Reddy should be punished for his wrong doings and misuse of office. The present government instead of demolishing the building, should convert it as hotels or function palace so that government can recover the public money.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet