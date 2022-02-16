Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

No need of new Constitution

The Indian Constitution is a role model to the rest of the countries in the world. People of neglected sections and those who are economically weak are able to survive in the Indian society because of its Constitution. In my view,there is no need for a new Constitution.However, if required, amendments can be madeto the existing Constitution as usual.

— JanapatiNagaraju Yadav, Yadav youth leader, Miryalaguda

India's beauty lies in its Constitution

India's beauty lies not only in its geography and culture, but also in its Constitution, which is the world's largest and a written Constitution.It covered all sections of people belonging to various caste and creed. Hence, there is no need for a new Constitution.

— Syed Yousuf, Headmaster, Government school,Madinaguda

Incapable CMs want to rewrite it for personal gains

There is no need to change the Indian Constitution which provides a comprehensive framework to guide and govern the country. The Constitution of India is the longest written document in the world.

The original text of the Constitution contained 395 articles in 22 parts and eight schedules. The Chief Ministers who are incapable of implementing the Constitution want to rewrite it. It's nothing but insulting the Architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

— DurgamSaraiah, Unemployed, Mahabubabad

Ambedkar himself would have burnt it had it been a bad document

In the words of Dr BRAmbedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, he would be the first person to burn the Indian Constitution if it ends up as a bad document. But till today, the Constitution of India had not relatively injured the fabric of progression. There is no need to burn it for now. The Constitutional Scheme of India had incorporated a provision to 'amend' under Article 368 of the Indian Constitution.

A visionary team headed by Dr Ambedkar had provided a scope for 'evolutionary development' for the Law of the Land.Hence, the judicial pronouncements play a key role in interpreting the Indian Constitution and making it a 'Live Tree'. The case, KesavanandaBharthi vs

The State of Kerala is one such major judicial work where the 'amending power' was construed to protect and safeguard the true Constitutional spirt that still stands true. In a similar fashion, Olga Tellis vs Bombay Municipal Corporation case is one of the judicial pronouncements that catalysed the radicalisation of the Indian Constitution making it a more empowering document. In my opinion,there is no need for a new Constitution.

— G Sushma, student, NALSAR University of Law, Bhadrachalam

Constitution is the soul of the country

The Constitution is the soul of the country. Rewriting it is not all that easy. After many intellectuals expressed their inability to draft the Constitution, the onus fell on Babasaheb BR Ambedkar. It took him two years, 11 months and 18 days.

The Constitution gave fair opportunity to all sections of people. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is least bothered about social justice, wants to change the Constitution, which is not correct. His opinion reflects his mindset towards the distressed sections.

— Sankineni Venkat, Assistant Professor, KU

Cry for new Constitution is a conspiracy to establish tyrannical govt

Among modern global constitutions, the Constitution of USA and The Constitution of India are the living constitutions which contain provisions against racial and caste discrimination prohibiting inequalities and providingequality before the law. Article 368, for making amendments, was inserted in the Constitution to prohibit monopoly of wisdom of one generation on future generations.

The Constitution of India is a political document which not static, but a dynamic one.It's high time, the Apex court andHigh Courts protect the magna carta of India. Cry for new Constitution is nothing but a conspiracy to establish a tyrannical government.

— Kota Deva Danam, Retired Additional Public Prosecutor, Bhadrachalam

We have a perfect Constitution

What is the need of this topic at this point of time? Absolutely not, because we have a perfect Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar, keeping the diversity and other socio-economic and political aspects in the mind.

The Parliament can meet to amend the Constitution,but it lacks any powers to change its basic structure. This power of the Parliament is not absolute. The Supreme Court has the power to declare any law that violates fundamental rights of citizens as unconstitutional and void.

— SQ Masood, Social Activist, Hyderabad