Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

Need for new Constitution should be debated extensively

As proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the new Constitution is definitely a subject to take up and debate extensively because the present Constitution is not being implemented in its true spirit. Our Constitution is a very versatile one and yet, the rulers of the day keep putting their own spirit to every letter in the Constitution. This should change, and uniform implementation of the Constitution must be ensured. It is clear that the path to making necessary major qualitative changes was laid by Babasaheb himself on the day before we adopted the Constitution. With the Centre trying to suppress the voices of States making its leaders and people persistently fight for their rights and regional autonomy, the clamour for new Constitution is growing. The subject of bringing out a new Constitution definitely needs to be debated extensively.

— Rohith Vakrala, founder and convener, Council for Transforming India, Hyderabad

TS State could become reality due to present Constitution

Changing the Constitution is not necessary, because the Constitution itself liberated all communities from untouchability and slavery, gave them the right to emigrate to other countries and continue their livelihood. The Constitution enshrines the right of all religions to live freely. The formation of Telangana as a separate State also became possible due to the Constitution. If the change is likely to infringe on the rights of people, then the Constitution should not be changed.

— Gangadhara Jyothi, student, SRR College, Karimnagar

Demand for new Constitution is meaningless

I support certain amendments, but not new Constitution. Because, we the people of India, so far, are not enjoying the fruits of our Constitution in its strict sense. Therefore, the demand for new Constitution is meaningless. However, in the present circumstances, definitely the nation needs some meaningful amendments to the Constitution as well as in the existing statutes or laws in the interest of public and justice. But, this should not be done in the interest of bureaucrats, politicians or those in corporate sector.

— Nanduri Srinivasa Rao, advocate, Bhadrachalam

Make changes, but don't change it completely

"What is the need for writing a new Constitution as naturally India is very special with an amalgamation of various cultures and religions. Taking all these factors into consideration, Dr B R Ambedkar, the great philosopher with a great foresight, examined the Constitutions of all countries and presented a great Constitution to our country. We can make amendments to the Constitution to suit the changing times and move towards development, but, there is no need for a new Constitution,"

— Mahesh, social activist, Hyderabad

There never was and never will be a perfect Constitution

How is this an issue? Why waste time on raising it? The BJP has been clamouring for a new Constitution since long. Why fall into their trap by generating such a discourse and narrative. There never was and will be a perfect Constitution. Effectiveness of Constitution depends on the political energy that is expended to push for its implementation according to the spirit of the Constitution. There is nothing like automatic motion on tracks. Best of Constitution provisions can be violated if constituency is not aware and alert.

— Jasveen Jairath, social activist, Hyderabad