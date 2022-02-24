Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

Laws should not be changed as per religious beliefs

Well of course as per the present situation of the country where the government is changing the rule and trying to make amendments accordingly, we need to think about bringing the new Constitution. The government should not make any changes to the present Constitution without having a debate and the laws should not be changed according to religious beliefs.

- Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui, women activist

Rewriting Constitution can lead to clamour for separate country

Constitution evolves as we move into future. Since the enactment of Indian Constitution in 1950, it was amended for 105 times till October 2021. The Constitution of India under Article 368 has given the powers of making amendments to itself to the Indian Parliament. Making changes is better than rewriting the entire Constitution, which can create controversies and unrest in the country. And for rewriting the Constitution, we need to bring all castes, political parties, religions and business communities under one umbrella which can be a difficult task in the present political situation. If the demands of caste and religion are met by rewriting the Constitution, it would create law and order problem and would also raise demand for separate country by various States. Rewriting the Constitution is not an option.

- A Rajani, Assistant Professor, Jagtial (Karimnagar)

No new Constitution is needed

After the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, over 105 amendments were made to it. So there is nothing wrong in amending the rules which are framed in the late 1947 depending the present needs and aspirations of the people instead of going for a new Constitution.

- Sai Teja, social activist, Hyderabad

Rewriting Constitution is not a simple affair

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's statement of changing the Constitution is nothing but a political statement. He should know that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had formed a committee for reviewing the Constitution and the CM should have talked about this. The Constitution of United States of America was drafted in 1776 and it has just 26 amendments, whereas we have amended the Constitution 115 times. Rewriting the Constitution is not a simple affair. There are some political reasons for bringing amendments. Through 42nd amendment, changes were made in Preamble and the word secularism was added.

- Kuldeep Jadhav, High Court advocate