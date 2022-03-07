Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

The existing Constitution should be implemented properly

Our Indian Constitution is one of the largest Constitutions in the world. It was well-drafted by the great and inspirational personalities under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar. Since the enactment of our Constitution in 1950, it was amended for 105 times. So many reforms were introduced by amending the Articles wherever the necessity was there for the benefit of the citizens.

Therefore, our Indian Constitution should be continued by incorporating the required amendments to meet the current needs of the people of our country. The Constitution should be implemented properly instead of changing it altogether.

Shakunthala Markonda, Assistant Professor of Economics, Govt. Degree College for Women, Karimnagar

New Constitution will cause damage to India's secularism

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's recent statement seeking a new Constitution has created panic among political parties. The Constitution of India was framed by pioneers after carefully going through the Constitutions of other countries. Many of the contents were molded to suit the needs and aspirations of Indians at that time.

However, the new Constitution, if framed, will have all the contents to damage the secular society of the country. The Indian Constitution has provided Article 368 through which it can be amended to suit the changing conditions and needs. In my opinion, instead of framing an entirely new Constitution, major amendments should be made whereever necessary, especially in areas of providing basic necessities to common man.

N Rahul, Civil Services aspirant, Khammam

Reservations need to be changed, not the Constitution

Though the country is taking baby steps with regard to providing world class development to its citizens, it needs to address certain issues at home. The Constitution of India, the ultimate rule book of the country, was framed around 70 years ago when there were many anomalies in the society. It provided a common and equitable development plank for all the citizens and continues to do so.

However, there are certain things that need to be changed, especially the reservations. It's time the reservations are now made on basis of economic status rather than based on class or caste. What we need is these changes while the rest of the Constitution can remain untouched.

Sripada Srikar, Engineering student, Bhadrachalam