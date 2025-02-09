EPS-95 retirees’ pleas unheard for 2 decades

I am writing repeatedly on EPS-95 retirees' most pathetic plight because at one time or the other, hoping that it touches the heart of authority concerned. Now, the point I would like to stress is that the National Agitation Committee (NAC) leaders of EPS-95 conducted quite a number of hartals, naked displays in all States in India and also at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and expressed their state of livelihood with around ₹1,000 pension for the last two decades. Many MPs also made several pleas in Parliament to hike the minimum pension to ₹7,500. Madhura MP Hema Malini along with NAC leaders met PM a few years ago and explained the issue in detail. PM Modi was convinced and promised to do the needful but it resulted in fiasco. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Labour Minister and others were also met recently, and they made promises but in vain. Ten Budget sessions have gone into history but the pension hike issue is still alive. Hope this matter will get attention of PM and others. Some State governments are paying ₹4,000 pm to old aged as welfare measure. Some of these beneficiaries are illiterates, unemployed during their lifetime. Many freebies are being offered during election time. Recently it is heard that gig workers also will be paid pension. In contrast, the stock answer from GOI is that there is no money to pay to retirees. This lot are qualified, rendered yeomen service to the nation but are totally neglected and wishfully ignored. Most of them are aged 75 plus and are ready to sing swan songs in their lives. Though this sad episode is redundant, I am but to bring it to the kind notice of GOI once again.

–Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad