Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Govt must take over all pvt, corporate schools

When on one hand the government is claiming to provide free and compulsory education to all children below 14 years of age, on the other hand, what is the irony that it is allowing the private institutions like corporate schools and colleges, who are fleecing the parents of middle and upper middle class by charging fees amounting to lakhs of rupees?

As the government had already brought the Right to Education Act, it is important to implement the Act in letter and spirit only then good quality education can be accessible to each and every child irrespective of his status, cast, creed, religion and region.

I strongly believe that the State and Central governments must immediately take over all private and corporate educational institutions and implement the uniform affordable fee structure and the same should be borne by the government so that quality education is provided to all. Otherwise, if the private and corporate schools are given free hand without any regulatory fee structure they will continue to further fleece the parents and pressurize the students.

-Mahesh, a parent from Mahbubnagar

Regulate fee structures

It is very important to regulate fee structures in private and corporate schools and colleges. Though the TRS government had promised to provide KG to PG free education during the 2018 elections, it has failed to implement its word and contained itself with setting up a few residential schools and even those schools are not having proper infrastructure and teaching faculty.

However, people are looking at the government to at least impose restrictions on the private and corporate schools with regard to controlling the fee by constituting a fee regulatory body. Even though the government had initially tried to set up a committee to see that fee structures are controlled, unfortunately, noting has been done so far and due to unknown political reasons the government has also stopped pursuing on it and letting the private colleges and corporate schools to charge huge fees and fleecing the parents from middle and upper middle families.

-Paramesh, a parent, Shandnagar

Monitor functioning of pvt institutions

The exploitation of private schools and colleges cannot be explained in words. The recent Narayana incident is the best example for financial exploitation of corporate colleges, where a student tried to self-immolate.

Narayana 's incident not only pushed the parents of the students into panic but also exposed the government's negligence in monitoring the functioning of corporate colleges.

I appeal to the government to pay special attention and constitute special team to conduct frequent inspections on functioning of both private and corporate colleges in the State to prevent such incidents in future.

-Janapati Nagaraju Yadav - youth leader - Miryalguda

Privatisation of education must stop

In my view, it is very important to impart quality education to each and every student and it is the responsibility of the State and Central governments as they are bound to implement the Right to Education Act. However, it is unfortunate that the State government and Central government have failed to control the managements of private and corporate institutions who are levying heavy fees on students even for primary, upper primary and college levels.

I feel, privatisation of education must be completely eradicated because many managements and even some of the educational societies which have come in the name of providing education as a social service are slowly trying to make business out of education. So I feel that the menace of high fee structures in schools and colleges be rooted out and privatisation of education must be completely stopped and even if allowed a uniform fee structure must be implemented so that all students irrespective of their financial status will get equitable quality education and thus it will bring equal opportunities to all sections and remove inequalities in society.

-Nagesh, a parent from Dharmapur, Mahbubnagar