The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Education has become a business

Right to Education is a fundamental right of every individual irrespective of their status, gender, caste and religion. Right to Education is a tool to tackle poverty. Education plays a vital role in every individual making enlightened decisions for themselves and contributing to the betterment of society. Corporate educational institutions have become commercial. Catching the need of the students with a target, "Join with us and fulfil your dreams" and collecting fees in various ways by trapping them.

Few corporate educational institutions are paying special attention to students' merit and grades. Due to this, many students are suffering a lot and it's a sort of discouragement for the students. Considering this corporate institutions were collecting extra fees from low-performing students. Some students are below the poverty line. They have high dreams. Due to financial exploitation by corporate institutions, they are unable to continue their studies and work in low-level jobs to extend their support to their family.

Nowadays education is completely a business. Missing the quality of education, some students are working in petrol pumps. Some students are with graduation are working as software employees. It's all because of differentiation in the quality of education.

Government should take preventive measures to solve this issue and set up a margin line for the fees so that every student can have a good education.

- Anabheri Nithisha, private employee, Karimnagar

Govt turning blind eye to students' issues

The State government failed to monitor fees in corporate colleges. The government had not paid interest on people's issues. The recent student incident in Narayana college is the best example of how the government supported corporate colleges.

Students are suffering in colleges due to exploitation there is no alternative for better education than choosing the corporate sector. Due to lack of staff and no facilities in the government colleges, people are thronging to corporate colleges.

Government should appoint a fee regulatory committee every year for monitoring fees.

- Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao, Sathupalli

Corporates cashing in on people's weakness

People's weakness is turned into cash by corporate colleges. The government is supporting private colleges though several students are committing suicide many such incidents occurred in the last few years but not a single case was registered against the corporate colleges so far. The government has a good relationship with the corporate colleges.

The corporate colleges are running in the State with political power and they do not care about the parents' issues. It is time to implement new education system in the State and strengthen the government colleges and schools.

-P Sunil, student union leader, Bhadrachalam

Government should improve State-run institutions

Education nowadays is considered a business and is corrupted, with no fee monitoring system colleges are exploiting students in the name of various fees.

The recent incident of Narayana college, where a student tried to commit suicide show a clear picture of how corporates are fleecing.

Government should control fees and educational-related expenses and also provide good education to all in the society by improving State-run institutions.

- V karnakar Reddy, vedhira, Karimnagar