Freebies come at a great cost to the Indian voter

V Ramu Sarma in his Bold Talk column "Sops- for- votes pushing nation to brink", rightly brought out the ill-effects of freebies by political parties in his analysis. He rightly said that the political parties have no business to spend public money for their narrow political gains . Yes these freebies are not only affecting the moral fabric of the country but is also destroying the democratic principles and the spirit of constitution .

Recently Supreme Court of India issued notice to the Union of India and the Election Commission of India in a plea filed seeking directions to the ECI to not permit political parties to promise or distribute irrational Freebies from the public fund before elections and de- register political parties or election symbol of the parties which do so. Further Supreme Court has said that promise of irrational Freebies from public fund before elections unduly influences voters, disturb level playing field, shake roots of free fair elections and spoils the purity of election process.

Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab promised 1000 rupees to every woman, Shiromani Akali Dal promised Rs 2000 for month as pension to women. Congress party went ahead and promised Rs 2000, eight gas cylinders free for every year, scooty to every college- going girl. Whereas Samajwadi Party in UP announced 300 unit free electricity and Rs 1500 pension per month for every woman. Whose money these political parties are going to distribute ? After all it is the hard-earned tax payers' money.

These freebies are making people lazy. These political parties should seek the trust of voters by only on those promises which are possible to be fulfilled. These political parties should promise the better rule of law,equal pay to equal work,clean water, clean environment, quality education, quality health care, speedy justice etc. The Election Commission should intervene and stop the practice of political parties distributing, or promising irrational Freebies.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet



II

Ramu Sarma's article "Sops-for-votes pushing nation to brink" (THI, 29 January) is a timely reminder about the danger of economy being pushed to the brink of collapse due to present day political discourse being pursued by political parties across the country where financial wisdom and economic prudence are eclipsed by irresponsible political promises offering countless freebies to gullible people for electoral gains. The insightful article is commendably concluded by rightly advocating the BJP government at Centre to uphold the constitutional spirit to put the horse before the cart which would, to be sure, fall in the deaf years of political leadership helming the country given the worrying political trends witnessed in recent times which seek to undermine constitution, secularism, democracy and human rights.

Legislative debates on issues of paramount importance are becoming a thing of the past. Superstitions are encouraged to ridicule scientific temper. Exercising constitutional rights is projected as an impediment to the progress of the country. Dissenters and protesters are charged under sedition laws. Criticism against government is termed as conspiracy against the country and its unity. Viewing everything through the prism of religion is becoming the political order of the country. Breaking brotherhood and harmony among Indians through hate speches by politicians as well as by self proclaimed religious leaders is considered the holiest thing on earth. Misdeeds of fundamentalists and offensive comments of seers are met with stoic silence from top leaders. (A so called seer made derogatory and abusive remarks against non vegetarians recently which wasn't condemned by political leadership).

In the backdrop of how constitutional principles are violated by the very leaders who are assigned with the duty of upholding the constitution, it doesn't inspire much confidence in the people that future is bright for constitutional democracy in India. It is high time for people to be aware of political attempts to undermine constitution and act swiftly to check the executive excesses. Let us be optimistic of triumph of Indian democracy ultimately.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad