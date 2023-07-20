Going forward, ‘INDIA’ will face big obstacles; NDA has more steam left

I.N.D.I.A, a 26 opposition parties alliance, came up with new lable, and it may be an old wine bottle with a new label, but still it gave a hope that the new alliance may defeat the mighty NDA. It is good to note that the second meeting of opposition parties seemed to be fruitful and proved more productive and given a hope that the changed label of the opposition parties will prove successful on taking on the ruling NDA. Congress party should be complimented as it gave a crucial statement that the party is not interested in PM post nor is it interested in power. The opposition parties have won the hearts of common people by declaring that the alliance I.N.D.I.A is to protect democracy and constitution. On other side BJP which boasted about PM Narendra Modi “ Ek akela sab pe bhari,” rallied 38 parties many of which parties are lesser known.



Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

Historically, Indian politics are veering through an astonishing turn. There was never such a grand unity between two big players. Both the conclaves must devise an agenda appropriate to overall good of the country. The progress made since Independence, required lot of endurance and sacrifices. Inequalities of income, corruption in high places, freedom of democratic institutions, social justice, economic growth and better foreign relations need to be addressed.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

***

We are now stuck with a so-called ideal system where all adults have the power to vote and choose monarchs at the state and central levels. Our ancient multiple kingdoms perhaps had fewer fights amongst each other. There is division and splintering among people as a direct consequence of the intense desire to gain power. The individual states actually feel that they have no part to play in the nation. The balkanization of the country we see along various lines is a direct outcome of political shenanigans. It is sad and heartbreaking when the most diverse ideologies unite with the only intention of removing one man from power. The ruling party alliances are also as diverse as possible, with the only idea being to stay in power.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

***

The BJP’s discomfiture has become evident from its reaction that naming the alliance as INDIA is a reflection of the Opposition’s ‘colonial mindset’. The BJP’s conception of nationalism is predicated on Hindutva or Hindu nationalism which is distinct from Indian nationalism. In the context of the competitive meetings by INDIA and NDA, we recall the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was capable of fighting the entire Opposition and returning to power single-handedly. The fact of the matter is that the emergence of INDIA has given rise to the sudden need for almost forgotten 37 allies. We fail to understand why the Prime Minister should say that the Opposition is spreading the poison of casteism just for vowing to conduct a caste census. There is no prize for guessing who will win when the fight is between INDIA and the BJP.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) collectively said in its joint resolution to safeguard the Idea of India from the clutches of BJP. In 2004, the UPA defeated the soft spoken, brilliant and opposition friendly AB Vajpayee’s NDA Government. People of all walks of life opine that Modi became a dictator and his cabinet colleagues have no voice to come out with their independent views on any issue. The biggest minus point that is being discussed is enforcement of CBI/ED/IT on BJP’s adversaries and protection to his party persons. Supporting Andhra Pradesh and releasing funds without proper audit will be a big dent to BJP at the hustings.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The acronym ‘I.N.D.I.A’ seems absolutely ridiculous as it appears aimed to break India into bits. The new name for the group is believed to be Rahul Gandhi’s mind wave not being liked by other constituents; and there is already a sense of disconnect as the CPM has already said the party is not in favour of TMC’s Mamata Banerjee becoming the PM. The steam in the Opposition ranks already seems to have escaped to a great extent as accused by the BJP that these parties are unanimous on ED, CBI and IT since they have a great deal to conceal in terms of ill-gotten wealth.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad