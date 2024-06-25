How justified is hill palace?

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was under the impression that he would continue as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the next 30 years. The palace construction at Rushikonda is a result of this assumption. It is an indication of misuse of public funds and trust reposed in the YSRCP government. The blocks should be converted into three categories in order to cater to the tourists’ purpose, accommodation for VIPs and VVIPs and convention centre for the public.

B. Venkata Rao, a social activist, Visakhapatnam

The new government should work towards utilising the blocks at Rushikonda for the public. Enough damage has been made by demolishing the old tourism resorts at the hills. The BJP-TDP-JSP government should think constructively on how to put the present buildings to the best of their use. By claiming himself as the poor man’s leader, it is not appropriate on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s part to misuse public funds to suit his palace needs.

Ch Raja, a consultant, Visakhapatnam

The YSRCP which has criticised TDP for building Pattiseema project with a cost of Rs1,100 crore which had a purpose but wasted Rs 500 crore on a luxury palace at Rushikonda. Pattiseema proved to be a boon in bringing Godavari waters to several areas. YSRCP has indulged in criminal act by wasting people’s money and everyone responsible for that wastage including officials should be prosecuted.

J Tulasiram, private business, Tirupati

How can the government violate all norms and take up any construction? Without any permission, the previous YSRCP government has spent a huge sum of Rs 500 crore just for the pleasure of then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Such a lavish bedroom, bath tub, spa and commodes with beach view were unimaginable. The government should try to get back the Rs 500 crore by making proper use of it. His other acts of land grabbing in form of constructing party offices illegally should also be probed.

- Ravilla Rajagopal Naidu, Sr lecturer, Chittoor