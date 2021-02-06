Inculcating the reading habit

We are all aware of that reading has so many advantages and bring more changes in the child. The outbreak of pandemic Covid-19 has altered the schedule of academic institutions and made everything related to the young generation helter-skelter. The online class instruction has made the children more gadget-loving people with curbed reading habits.

This will bring more psychological and behavioural changes among the young and provoke them to commit easy faults. It is noticeable that the young lads commit most of the crimes of today because they are influenced by social media glorification about insensible acts. To produce more emotionally balanced analytically strong young people there is a dire need to inculcate reading habits that will rationalize their thought.

Reading is going to be administered in four stages with a definite time frame such as i) Preparatory stage (November 2020 to January 2021),ii) Foundational stage ( February 2021 to April 2021) ,iii) Advanced stage ( May 2021 to July 2021) and iv) Valedictory stage ( August 2021 to November 2021). By the completion of these four stages, a child may evolve as a voracious reader with better comprehension.

The design of this program and its perfect execution will surely bring great changes among the children. It is a great decision of Andhra Pradesh Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan that has taken the initiative to motivate the entire student tribe of Andhra Pradesh from third to 10th classes, which instil great behavioural and psychological traits.

— E Gajendra Nath Reddy, Badvel

