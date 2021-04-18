Is Sharmila a ray of hope for anti-TRS groups? 

Ninth April has been a huge mental exercise for all the people in both the Telugu speaking states. We know why it is so, because Sharmila, daughter of late Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy, the people's leader, and the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009, conducted a public meeting named 'Sankalpa Shabha 'in Khammam.

The meeting was a great success, and the motto behind this meeting is known to all that Sharmila, sister of the present chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is going to form a new political party in Telangana. So, thinking about the formation of new politics in Telangana by a non-Telanganite is a very big mental exercise for all of us.

Having heard the speech by her in the Khammam meeting, some people have firmly come to a conclusion that she can definitely stand by them to question the ruling party, besides having her own course of action to be implemented to develop the state how it was developed by her father, who had introduced several welfare schemes such as Arogya Sri, Fee Reimbursement, Free Supply of Electricity to Farmers, the Waiver of Farmers' Loans, and Old Age Pensions for all the eligible candidates in the state.

So, remembering the days of her father's regime, they are of the opinion that she is a ray of hope as she happens to be the daughter of a leader who could protect all the deprived people when he had been the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

In fact, in view of lots of people, her father was not merely a politician, but a true mass leader. Thus, this is a big advantage for her being the daughter of such a kind-hearted person.

— Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad