It's Opposition's loss, not BJP's gain

Responsible behaviour of opposition parties is one of the important factors that decides the successful functioning of democracy. The elections held in five States and their outcome displays the utterly disappointing attitude of the opposition parties in India.

Winning seats in a State like the UP is so significant for any political party for various reasons and more so for BJP in the background of its losing trend all over. As a matter of fact in the back ground of incidents like rapes, migrant labourers' historic walk, lack of developments and misplaced priorities it should not have been possible for the party to gain seats in three digits at all.

Parties were lecturing loudly on the dire need of bringing down BJP rule for a number of valid reasons. But when it came to facing elections all these parties stood divided and left the field almost open for an easy walk over for BJP. In the process the voters who were waiting to demonstrate their resentment over the functioning and policies of BJP turned against the opposition parties for their irresponsible, self- centred and lack of nationalist outlook.

BJP, which was well aware of its weakness and the hostile mood of the people, carefully moved to demoralise and threaten some main parties by utilising the service of some departments in time. The strategy has worked well.

However, the fact remains to be realised is that BJP getting majority and capturing power is definitely not an endorsement of its policies and programmes but only a stern warning given to opposition to behave with a sense of responsibility and with nationalist spirit rather than being individualistic and indifferent to the need of the hour.

Let good sense prevail in the minds of all the concerned and change their attitude to bring about the required change, at least, in the next general election.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur