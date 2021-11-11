My Voice: Views of our readers 11th November 2021

AP should give up its adamant attitude

It is very surprising to know about the one hour protest by the TDP cadres against petrol prices. This doesn't serve any purpose. After the Centre cut the petrol and diesel prices, many states volunteered to reduce their VAT in order to give some more relief to consumers. But some states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are adamant in this regard for the reasons well known. In AP, Jagan govt is following the footsteps of their predecessor in this regard. Hope the opposition party will act in a wise manner and play a constructive role to get real benefit to people.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

Judiciary is the saviour

After dragging for a pretty long time, ie. more than two decades, Uphaar case has reached at an incisive conclusion. Not only the families of the victims will heave a sigh of relief ; but the verdict will go a long way making everyone comprehend and discern how dangerous could be the tampering of the documents and evidences in a sub-judice case. As any disregard and inadvertence for the law and malfeasance with the judicial system can really be perilous, should be sternly dealt with. In a country like that of ours only judiciary is the saviour.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Welcome steps by AP, Odisha

The meeting held between chief ministers of neighbouring states, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to find amicable solutions for long drawn issues is a right step towards reaching mutual benefits. These two states share not only borders but also unfulfilled dreams of development, apart from rich history. The decade old controversy over utilising river waters of Vamsadhara could have easily been solved and the available 115 tmc of water could have effectively been utilised with equal share, had proposed Neredi barrage been constructed.

It's good that both parties agreed to form an institutional mechanism with both chief secretaries at helm to find solution in a time bound manner.The controversy over thirty one border villages along Andhra Odisha border, the issue of utilisation of eight tmc of janjhavathi river waters, and other issues do need a little bit of cooperation between these two, but will have huge dividends in the form of development. It would be a win and win situation for both states to continue the dialogue meaningfully.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Police still induce fear in public

Dr. Suravajjula's Moot Point on 'Jai Bhim' (THI,Nov.10) is worth reading, albeit like a movie review, and the quote, 'In order to uphold democracy, now and then one must be authoritative' is inspiring. In the days of absurd movies this movie has an introspection into the society and the suffering of the oppressed and the oppressor.

Whatever be the form, obviously the police carry the infamous and notorious image as brutes who stand for custodial deaths. The police ethos and ethics have gone into wild and infamous police and politician nexus is true as we see everywhere. The custodial death of Dalit Mariyamma pricks any conscientious citizen. In India after 75 years of Independence 'Jai Bhim' Ambedkar should be turning in his tomb.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam