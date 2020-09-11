My Voice: Views of our readers 11th September 2020

Remembering Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech delivered at the World Parliament of Religions on September 11, 1893, is remarkable in many aspects. The speech was known for its simplistic nature in style and substance and shall be credited largely for having introduced the noble concepts and ideals of the Vedanta to the Western world.



A speech full of wit has also turned out to be highly informative for the so-called western intelligentsia in whose eyes the man in saffron has come from a highly uncivilized land of elephants and snake charmers. Swamiji's scintillating speech has demystified the very notion of western supremacy and has reminded them of the need to educate the people who had been recklessly enslaved by their hunger for power.

His idea of equality of all religions and Universal tolerance stands tall amidst various perceptions and propagations on the existence of God. Through the very same speech, Swamiji has cautioned the world on religious fanaticism, one of the greatest threats to universal brotherhood in the 21st century. It is through this speech the visionary monk introduced the ancient Indian ethos to the world and laid foundations for the introduction of Yoga at a bigger domain in the form of International Day of Yoga in the later stages. (September 11 marks the 127th anniversary of that historic speech)

Satish Kanaganti, Tipparthy, Nalgonda

Modi and street vendors

It was commendable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi found the time to interact via videoconferencing with street vendors who got loans under the PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme to tide over the financial hardships due to the pandemic and lockdown. The one-time loan amount was pegged at Rs.10,000, by all means a big amount for people living in penury.

It is no small service that in this time when the ruling elites wish to project India as a land of affluence Prime Minister Modi whose humble beginnings are proverbial recognises that impoverished people exist in our country. His pledge to ease the problems of the poor must be translated into action.

Time alone will reveal what his promise to provide a new digital platform for street vendors holds out for them on the ground. Given his fondness for digital technology, Prime Minister Modi's advocacy of digital transactions by street vendors is perfectly understandable. But a lot more is needed to improve their economic condition and quality of life.

The "turnover" in their "business" is too meagre to make the transition from cash payment to digital payment worthwhile.

Street vendors have few material resources at their disposal and subsist on very small incomes. They have to climb up many rungs to be put on a par with restaurant owners which Prime Minister Modi did. What Modi meant by "street vendors have access to easy capital" needs elaboration.

Normally capital is not a term associated with people who eke out a living by manual labour. Prime Minister Modi was right in saying that the poor bear the brunt of any crisis. But his claim that his government is focussed on easing their problems is belied by the absence of any concrete measure towards this end.

PM Modi's suggestion to a broom-making couple to recycle the "pipe" is unlikely to make a big difference in their means of livelihood; still it could be done for what it's worth.

On being told that the "pipe" too gets spoilt, the Prime Minister put the onus of keeping it unspoilt and returning it on the customers.

The Indian economy is not amenable to a simple-minded approach. Broomonomics falls far short of what is needed to be done to boost the economy and battle the scourge of poverty.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu