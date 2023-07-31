My Voice: Views of our readers 31nd july 2023

Opposition proves it’s incorrigible

The new parliament is open for business and the same drama continues. It just goes to prove that the more things change, the more they remain the same. The excuse this time is the Prime Minister not answering the opposition in the parliament on Manipur. The opposition is back to their familiar antics including rushing to the well of the house and not heeding the words of the Speaker. Once expelled, they go out and sit near the Gandhi statue. What is unmistakable in this is their ability to get their dirty mugs on news channels, which they are hoping will help in getting re-elected, which we seriously doubt.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

The I.N.D.I.A. group of self-serving, corrupt and dynasty political parties have now a suffix of the country’s name to gain respectability that sounds wholly hollow and fake in the wake of their ‘street fight’ like attitude in the Parliament in wasting precious time of the House in mindless sloganeering that has been the trend by them even before the conclave was formed with a view to come to power by elbowing out a performing government at the Centre. The agitating Opposition have nothing else on their minds except the Manipur issue – as if other happenings in the country are either irrelevant or do not meet their eye. The ills of Manipur are direct consequence to the ‘secular’ mindset of the Congress, when free flow of anti-nationals and Muslim migrants like the Rohingyas were allowed in the state to vitiate socio-religious equation in the state; and got an upper hand in the process to sideline and harass the Meitei ethnic group. The growing militancy and arms-gathering by the Kukis who are also into growing and processing poppy cultivation in the state has tacit support and cooperation by Myanmar and China – in having the ‘Golden Triangle’ being expanded into this part of India, with impunity.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Both NDA, I.N.D.I.A not helping

matters

Bold talk by Ramu Sarma “It’s time for Bharat Jodo in Parl” (July 29) is a candid slap on both NDA and I.N.D.I.A block politicians who are on tenterhooks all the time during parliament sessions and after. They are aware that each session costs a colossal amount of public money. Dialogues and discussions are paramount requisite in a democratic setup. Manipur mayhem is still continuing. The present head of government at the centre is also adding fuel to the fire. Calling himself a public servant, AB Vajpayee and ‘Ironman’ LK Advani who held the positions as PM and Dy PM were cordial and congenial with their political adversaries. Similar attitude was shown by former Congress PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi. Narendra Modi’s hostility to opposition is not palatable.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

One-upmanship over heinous crimes

We have a serious problem in India, which is abuse of women, across states, regardless of which party is in power. And there are two sides to the debate, which is endless and meaningless. One set is the ruling party at the center and the supporters and the second is the opposition parties and the supporters. Each of them is busy highlighting the abuse in the states ruled by the other parties and not even looking at what is happening in their own states. The second part of this nonsense is a religious divide between the majority and the minority community. While one side highlights the crimes by the minority community against the majority community, the other highlights crimes by majority against minority community. Regardless of who is ruling, regardless of which community, a crime is a crime and needs to be dealt with the utmost severity.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

Asthma reducing globally, but India lags

Asthma is a dreaded disease that causes 4.61 lakh deaths per year globally as per latest statistics. In India, 1.98 lakh asthmatics die every year which means approximately 42% of the global deaths. This is an alarming situation mostly due to the poor health care system, ignorance and irresponsibility on the patient and his family. It is said the occurrence of Asthma globally is reducing comparatively but in case of India it is increasing at a dangerously rapid rate, all because of negligence whatsoever. Junk food not only aggravates asthma, many other chronic diseases also are supposed to aggravate if that food is consumed on a daily or regular basis. The rural folk in India are yet to get the right medical advice on this issue resulting in deaths that could be prevented with proper medical treatment and follow-up. 75 years after Independence, India with almost all the facilities, is unable to combat the attack of Asthma among patients of all ages. Who is responsible for this situation?

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada