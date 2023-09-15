MyVoice on Chandrababu Arrest to Sanatana Dharma: Views of our readers 15th September 2023

Justice should prevail in Skills scam

The episode concerning Naidu’s arrest in the Skill Development scam case is proceeding as per the game plan of the ruling YSRCP. Now the scene shifted to AP HC where things might change considering the fact that Naidu still has a semblance of ‘support’ or ‘sympathy’ of sorts as he had while in power reportedly “cultivated” moles in the entire system. The judge of ACB court gave an elaborate explanation both for rejecting the pleas against remand and house custody. Under the circumstances it would be interesting to see as to how AP HC might deal with the case and the evidence presented against Naidu. The speculation about AP CM Jagan opting for early polls to the State assembly might be a double-edged sword for the ruling party as it could make or break.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

It is definitely a major blow to the opposition TDP in Andhra with the arrest and subsequent refusal for house custody of the former CM of separated AP in the recent corruption case. Of course, corruption has to be destroyed and the corrupt have to be punished as per law irrespective of the political party they belong to. The announcement of the Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna to lead the TDP party is certainly welcome but it is a very big task for the movie actor to motivate and keep up the morale of the party in view of the recent shocking developments. This high-profile arrest is certainly a case study as the Principal Secretary of the then AP gave some sensational contradictory revelations in the recent press conference.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

India clear favourite to win Asia Cup

Records tumbled as Asia Cup favorite India entered the final with elan by defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the super-4 match. Many new records were created by Indians, in this tournament. playing like champions of champions. Rohith Sharma and Virat Kohli set the world record for the fastest 5,000 runs by batters in ODI in 86 innings. Virat Kohli hit his 77th international century (cum 47th ODI century). Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman in the world to achieve 13,000 runs in ODIs (in 277 innings) while cricket maestro of all times Sachin Tendulkar achieved it in 321 innings. Rohith Sharma became the 6th Indian and 15th in the world to have joined the 10,000 runs club. K L Rahul too got his 6th ODI century (cum 15th international century). Indians are clear favorites to win the Asia cup, in the final to be played on Sunday 17th September at 3 PM.

Madhu Nivriti PS, Secunderabad

Indian phenomena count as traditions, not religions

A West rooted in religion could not imagine that a culture could exist without religion. Our thinkers, like the colonials, instead of continuing the process of traditionalising religions (always happening at a socio-cultural level), started converting our traditions into religions. Now, we traverse the path from tolerance to intolerance. India could well be on the path of destruction like the ancient Greco-Roman traditional world if we successfully make our traditions into religions and thus generate strife of gargantuan proportions. Harmony and peace can only come if we truly understand the nature of Indian phenomena as traditions and not religions.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

***

The debate over Sanatana Dharma is raging and it does not look like dying any time soon. No matter what the nuances and nitty-gritties pro- and anti-Sanatana arguments are, the unacceptability of human inequality on the basis of the accident of birth is incontestable. Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja and K Ponmudi are only echoing what Dr B R Ambedkar and other anti-caste fighters said. Even though Sanatana Dharma encompasses myths, worship of deities, caste-neutral moral teachings and philosophical thoughts, its sanctification of caste cannot be overlooked or condoned. Low caste Hindus do not call themselves Sanatanis. Nor are they called so by Savarnas.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Yet another DMK minister Ponmudi igniting a row by coming out that I.N.D.I.A. opposition alliance will fight against Sanathan and demolish sooner goes to reveal that not only the ‘cat is out of the bag on ideology’ but also is a clear revelation that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, though silent on the explosive remarks made by DMK leaders, have endorsed that I.N.D.I.A bloc would fight against Sanatana Dharma. It is time the Supreme Court intervened to put an end to such irresponsible and glib remarks passed by leaders day in and day out by violating the oath taken to protect the constitution.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad