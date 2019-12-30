MyVoice: Views of our readers - 29 Dec

Fix this traffic glitch!

We have noticed that traffic lights at several junctions turn red on all sides at the same time, ostensibly to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

However, since the pedestrians usually do not wait for their turn to cross and pedestrian signals either do not work at all or do not work in tandem with traffic lights, what is usually seen is traffic stopped on all sides and no pedestrian crossing the road either.

This is perceived as a signal malfunction and impatient drivers tend to jump the signal that usually leads to minor accidents and incidents of road rage.

The traffic police in Hyderabad is requested to ensure that all sides at a junction do not turn red at the same time, even for a second. Let's rectify this anomaly before a major accident takes place.

Khalid Hasan, New Malakpet, Hyderabad

Weird rules about ID proof

This is with reference to the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the country.

A top government official said documents like voter ID do not prove citizenship, then how the votes of the electorate got valid and how these leaders formed the government?.

Currently Indian situation is like restoration of German citizenship affecting Jewish people and Myanmar nationality law affecting Rohingyas.

Vani Venkatesh, S Nagappa Street, Kurnool, AP

Kohli is king of Indian cricket

When Sachin Tendulkar retired in 16th November 2013, a sense of loss and nostalgia swept the country. Cricket lovers who swore by Sachin's name made resolutions not to watch cricket any longer.

It was as if the light had gone out of their life! Emerging out of the shadows of the god of cricket was his protege, Virat King Kohli.

For all his records and achievements, Sachin was not just a leader. His record in test cricket speaks for themselves. 4 wins in 25 tests as a captain.

As we draw to a close on a very eventful decade, Virat Kohli proved that he is a worthy successor.

His work ethic, professionalism, foresight, hunger for runs and success, ability to think beyond for the team and India, aggression, down to earth persona and his delightful marriage with Anushka Sharma has won him fans throughout the world.

India now has great batsmen, and in a country that was known for its spin wizards has the best fast bowlers in the world.

Amazing the way Kohli has moulded this team into a bunch of world-beaters with a self-belief that is so endearing and charming!

The only anomaly that Kohl wants to correct is India's recent inability to win in ICC championships and world cups.

I am sure that in the next decade even that anomaly would be rectified.Some of the amazing world records that Kohli has amassed over the years are interesting to recap.

In ODIs, Kohli has the second-highest number of centuries and the highest number of centuries in run chases.

He holds the world record for being the fastest batsman to 10,000 and 11,000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the milestones in 205 and 222 innings respectively.

His batting average in successful run cases in ODIs is a mild boggling 98.93. He almost averages 100 when India wins while batting second!

Indeed, Virat Kohli is the king! All others including Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Babar Azam are only pretenders! King Kohli sits on the throne and does not look like relinquishing it to anyone in the near future. What is on the bucket list of the king?

Getting to a 100 centuries, as early as possible, win the world championship of test cricket and winning the world cup in the ODIs and T20I.

That would be the crowning glory to an illustrious cricketer who has sacrificed a lot and has become a worthy successor to the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

Dr M Anil Ramesh, Miyapur, Hyderabad